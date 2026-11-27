On Thursday night, no. 11 Texas Tech secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a win over TCU. Tech's win officially eliminated BYU from the Big 12 title race. Therefore, one of BYU's potential paths to the playoff has been closed.

On the broadcast of the TCU-Texas Tech game, ESPN announcers were speculating that BYU may be the team left out of the playoff. Frankly, it was hard to follow the logic of the ESPN crew as they fumbled the names, and rankings, of the teams they were discussing. However, ESPN FPI was updated overnight and BYU's playoff chances went from 74.7% before the Texas Tech win to 75.0% after the Texas Tech win.

There was always a possibility that BYU could make the Big 12 championship game and be punished for a loss, so FPI was accounting for that. In this article, we will break down BYU's updated chances to make the playoff and whether the commentary from that ESPN broadcast crew have any merit. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Beware of the Texas Tech Leapfrog

Last week, Wake Forest leapfrogged BYU after beating a terrible Georgia Tech team. A win over Georgia Tech didn't suddenly improve Wake Forest's resume, so it was clear that the committee valued the way Wake Forest was bludgeoning its opponents. At the same time, BYU needed triple overtime to beat Kansas.

The bad news for BYU? Texas Tech just destroyed TCU in a standalone game. Texas Tech could leapfrog BYU in the CFP rankings, especially if BYU plays another close game against Cincinnati. The committee proved last week that it values not only wins, but the way in which teams are winning. The Red Raiders passed the eye test on Thursday night, and they will go to the conference title game while BYU sits at home.

However, it's not a foregone conclusion that Texas Tech will leapfrog BYU, either. Remember, the Cincinnati team that BYU is about to face is the same team that beat Texas Tech in convincing fashion earlier in the season. If BYU beats Cincinnati by multiple scores, would it really make sense for Texas Tech to surpass BYU after the Cougars handled the team that beat Texas Tech? Probably not.

Now, this committee doesn't follow its own logic on a week-to-week basis. That makes it very hard to predict what they are going to do, but at the end of the day, BYU still has the best win and toughest strength of schedule among the bubble teams.

Let's look at BYU's playoff chances through two lenses:

Texas Tech leapfrogs BYU in the rankings BYU stays ahead of Texas Tech in the rankings

If Tech Leapfrogs BYU...Then What?

If Texas Tech leapfrogs BYU next Tuesday, it would be very damaging because it could potentially eliminate one of BYU's best paths to the playoffs. There is a scenario where Texas Tech could lose to Utah and then BYU and Tech would be competing for the same at-large spot. If Tech goes into the championship game ranked ahead of BYU, the committee would have to punish Texas Tech for losing the championship game to Utah for BYU to regain that spot in the rankings. In other words, Tech could lose the championship and take the at-large spot that BYU is currently in line to take.

In our opinion, it's unlikely the committee would switch the order of Texas Tech and BYU unless they are blown out by Utah. We don't expect a blowout to happen. It will practically be a home game for Texas Tech in Arlington, and Utah and Texas Tech are pretty evenly matched.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For the sake of scenario planning, let's assume Tech leapfrogs BYU in the rankings. Then what? BYU's playoff hopes would come down to one of the teams ahead of them losing. There are four teams that, if they lose, will drop below BYU in the rankings:

No. 6 Alabama vs Auburn

No. 7 Miami vs Boston College

No. 8 Wake Forest vs Duke

No. 9 UCLA vs no. 15 USC

When you adjust UCLA's win probability to account for their QB injuries, the chances that all four teams win is 21.5%. Said differently, there is a 78.5% chance that BYU will get some help and be safely in the playoff. However, USC-UCLA is doing the heavy lifting in those numbers. If UCLA beats USC, there is only a 33% chance that one of the other teams will lose.

On Saturday, BYU fans will be cheering for USC in a way they have never cheered for USC before. If UCLA wins, on the other hand, BYU will suddenly become huge UCLA fans the following week in the Big Ten championship game. Remember, BYU needs the Big Ten to get only one CFP bid. If UCLA wins the Big Ten, it likely ensures that the league will only get one team into the playoff.

To summarize, BYU either needs UCLA to lose and miss the championship game, or win the Big Ten altogether. Where things get dicey is if UCLA beats USC and loses the championship game.

If Tech Doesn't Leapfrog BYU on Tuesday

If Tech doesn't leapfrog BYU after the final week of the regular season, BYU fans can breathe a little easier. It's unlikely that Tech would leapfrog BYU in the final rankings if they lose to Utah. Therefore, a Utah win over Texas Tech could seal BYU's spot in the playoff if that spot isn't sealed already.

For a team in BYU's position, the best thing to have is options. If Tech doesn't leapfrog BYU in the rankings on Tuesday, it leaves another path for BYU to secure a playoff spot.

A Glass Half Full Perspective

From a glass half full perspective, BYU has a major advantage going into the final week: the best resume. The Cougars have the best win and the toughest strength of schedule among the bubble teams. What has held BYU back is close calls against inferior competition.

Injuries have played a role in those close games. Against Cincinnati, BYU will be as healthy as it has been since the Arizona game.

What if BYU blows out Cincinnati? Perhaps that would open the door for BYU to surpass Wake Forest in the rankings. After all, there is nothing on Wake Forest's resume that suggests they should be ahead of BYU. This committee has been volatile, and if BYU shows well against Cincinnati, perhaps that volatility could work in their favor.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.