With one week left in the regular season, the BYU football program is firmly on the College Football Playoff bubble. The Cougars are not in a win-and-in scenario, they will need at least one game to break their way to feel good about their CFP chances next week. In this article, we will break down the national games that impact BYU the most, starting with a Thanksgiving night contest between no. 11 Texas Tech and TCU.

National games that impact BYU's CFP hopes this weekend | BYU On SI

TCU at no. 11 Texas Tech

BYU's Big 12 title hopes are contingent on the outcome of the TCU-Texas Tech game. If Tech beats the Horned Frogs, they will play Utah in the conference championship game. If Texas Tech loses, BYU would be a win over Cincinnati away from a rematch against Utah in the Big 12 championship game.

Winning the Big 12 is the only way BYU can control its destiny to the playoff. If Utah and Texas Tech play for the Big 12 championship, BYU will need the College Football Playoff committee to put them in the field as an at-large team.

A Texas Tech loss would not only give BYU the chance to play for a Big 12 championship, it would also free up an at-large playoff spot.

No. 15 USC at no. 9 UCLA

The most important game for BYU's CFP hopes, by far, is no. 9 UCLA against no. 15 USC. The Bruins could be down to their third-string quarterback against the Trojans. If UCLA loses, it would free up an at-large spot and BYU could breath much, much easier going into Selection Sunday regardless of whether they play in the Big 12 title game or not.

BYU is not in a win-and-in situation, but they're not far from being safely in the field, either. If

USC is favored by a touchdown going into this game.

Duke at no. 8 Wake Forest

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forest leapfrogged BYU not for its resume. Rather, it leapfrogged BYU for beating up on bad teams. Could Duke be the first team to push Wake Forest in the month of November?

A Wake Forest loss would benefit BYU, even though they could secure an automatic bid the following week in the ACC championship game. The ACC is looking like a two-bid league unless Wake Forest loses to Duke this week and to Miami in the ACC championship game.

Boston College at no. 7 Miami

Miami has struggled to dominate inferior competition the last few weeks. Could they struggle against a terrible Boston College team? Probably not, but crazier things have happened in this college football season.

Auburn at no. 6 Alabama

Alabama is the most head-scratching team safely in the CFP. The Crimson Tide have zero ranked wins and they were blown out by Tennessee. If the committee was fairly comparing resumes, Alabama should be on the bubble instead of safely in the field. Since Alabama has no quality wins to speak of, they could fall all the way out of the playoff if they lose to Auburn.

Rivalry games are weird, and an Auburn upset over Alabama would be great for BYU and the rest of the College Football Playoff bubble.

No. 24 Washington at no. 12 Oregon

CFP chair Hunter Yuracheck has stated multiple times that there is a gap between Oregon and the teams ranked in front of them. Would a win over a ranked team change that? We can't say for sure, but we can be sure that an Oregon loss would only help BYU.

No. 25 Nebraska at no. 13 Iowa

For the same reason that an Oregon loss would benefit BYU, an Iowa loss would benefit BYU as well. It would be better for BYU if there was not a 10-2 Big Ten team sitting there on Selection Sunday. After all, the committee has proven it will switch ranking methodologies seemingly every week.

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