The final week of the regular season will determine who faces Utah in the Big 12 Championship game. The Utes secured their spot last week by beating TCU in Fort Worth. Either BYU or Texas Tech will face the Utes in Arlington, depending on the outcomes of two games this weekend.

What Needs to Happen for BYU to Make the Big 12 Title Game

BYU and Texas Tech are the only two teams contending for the last spot in the conference championship game. However, the Red Raiders control their own destiny with only one loss. If Texas Tech beats TCU, they will go to Arlington to take on no. 2 Utah in the conference championship game.

If Texas Tech loses to TCU, it opens the door for BYU to rematch against Utah in Arlington. A BYU win over Cincinnati and a Texas Tech loss would send the Cougars to Arlington. In that scenario, BYU would win the tiebreaker over Texas Tech thanks to its record against shared opponents. Both BYU and Texas Tech will have faced TCU, Baylor, Cincinnati, Arizona, and ASU. With a win over Cincinnati, BYU would be 5-0 against that group and Texas Tech would be 3-2.

So what are the chances that both dominoes fall BYU's way and the Cougars play in the title game for the second consecutive season?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

To answer that question, we used averages of the FPI and SP+ matchup predictions. On average, FPI and SP+ give BYU an 88% chance to beat Cincinnati. TCU has a 16% chance to upset the Red Raiders in Lubbock. The chances that both of those things go BYU's way is 14%.

Crazier things have happened, but the data says Utah-Texas Tech is by far the most likely matchup.

BYU's Playoff Chances with No Conference Championship Game Appearance

If BYU doesn't make the conference title game, what are the odds it makes the playoff? Using the Allstate Playoff Predictor, BYU would have a 96% chance to make the playoff at 10-2 with no conference title game appearance. Not only that, the predictor gives BYU a 49% chance to host a first round game.

If BYU makes the conference championship game and wins, it would earn an automatic playoff bid. In that scenario, BYU would likely host a first round game as well. If BYU makes the conference championship game and loses, its chances to make the playoff would drop to 88%.

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