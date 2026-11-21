A new name was added to BYU's availability report on Friday. Veteran defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa is now "questionable" to play against Kansas. Tanuvasa, a fifth-year senior, has been one of BYU's most reliable defensive players in 2026. Friday was the first time he had appeared on an injury report this season.

The "questionable" designation is reserved for players with a 50% chance to play in the game. Losing Tanuvasa would be damaging for a BYU defense that will try to slow down a formidable Kansas rushing attack, spearheaded by mobile quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Tanuvasa has the best run defense grade of BYU defensive linemen per PFF.

It's important to note that Tanuvasa and his wife have been waiting for the arrival of their first child. It's possible that Tanuvasa's status is linked to that.

If Tanuvasa can't play, BYU will turn to fellow fifth-year seniors Anisi Purcell, Justin Kirkland, and Bodie Schoonover. While BYU has rotated a lot of players along the defensive line this year, Tanuvasa has been the anchor. He has played more snaps than any defensive lineman with 390 snaps.

Tanuvasa's potential absence could explain why the betting line moved one point in Kansas' favor on Friday night. BYU opened as a 7-point favorite over Kansas and the line quickly moved to BYU -5.5. Going into the game, BYU is only favored by 4.5 points.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The injury bug hit BYU in week one when two major contributors suffered long-term injuries in the first half of the season opener. The injuries haven't slowed, as BYU has needed to find ways to win without multiple running backs, offensive linemen, and tight ends. Still, BYU is ranked 10th with two weeks to go. If the Cougars can find a way into the playoff and take a few weeks to heal up, they will be very tough to beat when fully healthy. The Arizona game was the only game in which BYU was mostly healthy this season. In that game, BYU beat a very good Arizona team by two scores.

Other BYU Players on the Injury Report

Other players on the BYU injury report include starters Evan Johnson and Roger Saleapaga. Both Johnson and Saleapaga have missed the last several weeks due to injury. They are both "doubtful" to play against the Jayhawks.

Running back Sione Moa and Isaiah Glasker are "out" for this game against Kansas. Moa is expected to be out for a long period of time. Glasker is week-to-week.

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