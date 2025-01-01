BYU's Win Over Colorado Was Most Watched BYU Game of Modern Era
A record-setting audience watched BYU dismantle Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. BYU-Colorado averaged 8.0 million viewers, the most of any BYU game in the modern era. It was also the largest tv audience for the Alamo Bowl in the 32-year history of the game. Last but not least, it was the most viewed non CFP/NY6 game since the 2019 Citrus Bowl.
According to BYU associate director of communications Duff Tittle, it is believed to be the second most watched BYU game ever. In 1953, BYU played Utah in a game that was believed to be watched by more than 60 million people.
The Cougars made the most of their opportunity in front of a record-setting audience, dominating the Buffaloes from start to finish. A performance like that in front of a record-setting audience is how BYU can start to change the perception of their program. BYU was given no benefit of the doubt when it came to the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP poll. Performances like the one against Colorado, if done consistently, will change the perception of the program.
Here at BYU On SI, we have tracked television ratings dating back to the start of the independence era. Here are the 10 most viewed BYU football games since 2012:
- 2024 Colorado - 8.00M viewers
- 2013 Washington - 3.75M viewers
- 2012 Notre Dame - 3.70M viewers
- 2015 Utah - 3.68M viewers
- 2016 Michigan State - 3.25M viewers
- 2021 UAB - 3.22M viewers
- 2019 Washington - 3.15M viewers
- 2015 Nebraska - 3.13M viewers
- 2015 Michigan - 3.07M viewers
- 2018 Wisconsin - 2.91M viewers
BYU-Colorado more than doubled the next largest audience since 2012.