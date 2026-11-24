On Saturday, the BYU football program will recognize 21 players on Senior Day. Of the 21 players, 16 will be out of eligibility after the 2026 season:

Treyson Bourguet - QB Matthias Dunn - K Andrew Gentry - OL Isaiah Glasker - LB Fisher Ingersoll - WR Evan Johnson - CB Justin Kirkland - DL Sonny Makasini - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Trevin Ostler - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Bodie Schoonover - DE Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Keanu Tanuvasa - DL Jayven Williams - CB Ethan Wood - TE

Honorees with More Eligibility

Thanks mostly to the new five-for-five eligibility rules, there are a handful of honorees that could return to BYU next season. Four out of the five are starters for BYU.

Tiger Bachmeier - WR Raider Damuni - S LJ Martin - RB Faletau Satuala - S Cade Uluave - LB

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LJ Martin is the most notable names on this list. Martin never used his redshirt season at BYU, so he could return for his fifth season in 2027. However, he said on Monday that the Cincinnati game will "probably" be his last time playing in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"This is probably my last time [playing at LES]," Martin said. "[I've] played four years here, so I've had a lot of fun, great times. We'll see how things go. Just excited for the game Saturday and I haven't really thought about [that decision]."

Speaking of running backs, it's notable that Preston Rex is not on the list, a signal that he plans to return to BYU next season. Rex has one more year of eligibility after this season.

When star linebacker Cade Uluave signed with BYU, he had only one year of eligibility remaining. With five-for-five, Uluave could return to BYU for one more season. His decision will likely come down to his NFL Draft feedback.

Then there is Raider Damuni who is in his fourth year at BYU. Damuni has one more year of eligibility should he choose to return for one more season. Last but certainly not least is Faletau Satuala. Satuala has only been at BYU for three years, but he is a high-level NFL Draft prospect. Satuala could decide to forego his remaining eligibility and pursue the NFL. Like Uluave, Satuala's decision could come down to his NFL Draft feedback.

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