Two years ago, Kansas spoiled BYU's dream season. This year, BYU will travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks for a must-win game. If the season ended today, BYU would be in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars could avenge their 2024 loss to the Jayhawks and stay in the playoff race at the same time with a win. However, this Kansas team is better than its 4-6 record would indicate. Here are the statistical matchups that give the Cougars an edge over the Jayhawks.

1. Kansas' offense depends on the exact thing BYU's defense prevents

Kansas has been inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Jayhawks move the ball at an above average clip - they rank 37th in drives reaching scoring position. However, they only rank 86th in points per drive because they struggle to finish drives with touchdowns. They rank 111th in touchdowns scored per scoring position chance.

The Jayhawks rely on explosive plays. Kansas ranks 69th in success rate, a measure of down-to-down success that measures how well a team stays ahead of the chains. Kansas is 23rd in explosive play rate. That will be a problem against a BYU defense that ranks 4th nationally in explosive play rate allowed. Kansas' passing attack, in particular, has relied on explosive plays. Kansas ranks 81st in pass success rate and 25th in explosive pass rate. BYU's defense ranks 1st nationally in explosive pass rate allowed.

Baylor was an offense that relied on explosive plays and the Cougars suffocated them a week ago. The biggest difference between Kansas and Baylor is the running ability of quarterback Isaiah Marshall. If the Cougars keep Marshall's legs in check, they can suffocate this offense like they did to the Baylor offense. BYU is the best defense Kansas will have played in preventing explosive plays by a wide margin.

How BYU's defense compares to the defenses Kansas has faced this season | BYU On SI

2. BYU's offense will be able to capitalize on scoring opportunities

Kansas has been an average defense across the board. They are ranked 63rd in points alowed per drive, 46th in yards allowed per play, 59th in explosive play rate allowed, and 35th in success rate allowed.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The weakness of the Kansas defense has been their ability to prevent touchdowns in scoring position. Kansas ranks 99th in red zone touchdown rate allowed where it allows touchdowns 68% of the time. That's been a strength of the BYU offense, especially when LJ Martin was healthy. The Cougars are ranked 21st in red zone touchdown rate, scoring touchdowns on 73% of red zone trips.

The data says that when BYU gets into scoring position, it will finish 70%-75% of scoring chances with touchdowns, on average. That would be enough to leave Lawrence with a win.

Given BYU's pace, Bachmeier and the offense will get 5-6 scoring chances against Kansas. If 75% end in touchdowns and another ends in a field goal, BYU would end the game around 31 points and that would be a winning number if BYU maintains its defensive levels.

Advanced analytics comparison of BYU's offense against the Kansas defense | BYU On SI

3. Turnovers

Turnovers have contributed to BYU's only losses this season, and turnovers have been the only reason a few games were closer than they should have been. Kansas is a team that struggles to take the ball away on defense, and they struggle to protect the ball on offense. In other words, advantage BYU.

Kansas ranks 112th in turnover margin in college football. When you strip out garbage time and FCS games, it gets worse for the Jayhawks. They rank 132nd in giveaways per game, coughing up the football 1.4 times per game, on average. Kansas ranks 132nd in takeaways per game, forcing 0.3 turnovers per game.

When BYU plays clean, turnover-free football, few teams in the country can beat them. BYU will have a great chance to win the turnover margin against Kansas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.