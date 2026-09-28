BYU Starting Right Tackle Andrew Gentry Removed from the Depth Chart

BYU starting right tackle Andrew Gentry was excluded from the depth chart that BYU released on Monday. Gentry, a two-year starter at that position, started the first three games of the season at right tackle.

According to head coach Kalani Sitake, Gentry got banged up at some point between the Colorado State game and Monday's press conference. While Sitake didn't rule Gentry out for Saturday's game at TCU, history suggests Gentry could miss a significant time due to injury. When BYU has removed a player from the depth chart in the past, it's been a signal that the player will miss multiple games, at minimum.

Gentry's status will be officially released on Wednesday when the Cougars release the first injury report for the TCU game.

Behind Gentry, BYU listed Siosiua Latu-Finau and Bott Mulitalo as co-starters at right tackle. Neither Latu-Finau nor Mulitalo has started a game at the college level. However, both of them have played snaps for BYU this season.

Sitake said BYU was trying to be transparent with the depth chart, and that's why Gentry was removed. Sitake expressed confidence in the two young offensive linemen behind Gentry on the depth chart.

"We feel really confident with our depth, and those guys that are behind them and they're gonna have to replace, uh, uh, both those guys if they get to play this weekend are gonna do a great job and luckily they've had a lot of reps."

Sitake has taken some heat for not running up the score in the first three weeks of the season. Instead, the Cougars have turned to the second and third-string players as soon as the game circumstances allowed.

Sitake's decision to give younger players reps could pay off this weekend. Latu-Finau and Mulitalo have combined to play 86 snaps already this season.

"I mean it was important for those guys to get those valuable reps and I mean you, you never want to depend on your depth, but you know that the game is physical and can be violent and injuries do happen...if our depth is where it should be and if we can give those valuable reps, that'll allow them to grow up a lot quicker."

While PFF grades are far from perfect, they are directionally a good indicator for the performance of individual players. True freshman Bott Mulitalo has been the highest-graded BYU player on either side of the ball. In fact, he is the highest-graded offensive lineman in college football per PFF. When Mulitalo has been on the field, he's been dominant. Mulitalo, a former four-star recruit, was coveted by programs around the country. If any true freshman might be ready to play right away, it would be Mulitalo.

Siosiua Latu-Finau also got some first-team snaps at left tackle during Fall Camp. There were days where Latu-Finau played left tackle and Paki Finau moved inside to guard. The BYU coaching staff has a lot of confidence in the redshirt freshman from California. Latu-Finau flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. He appeared in three games as a true freshman and played 44 offensive snaps.

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