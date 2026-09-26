How BYU Recruits Are Performing This Season

Back in December, BYU signed its best recruiting class of the start ratings era. Even though only half of those players enrolled right away, they are already making an immediate impact in Provo. BYU's leading receiver is true freshman Legend Glasker. BYU's highest-graded player is true freshman Bott Mulitalo. The Cougars have a pair of freshmen running backs that have performed well in their opportunities as well.

Since it's the bye week, we will look into the future and check in on the players that could make an immediate impact when they enroll at BYU. Our focus will be the 2027 class. Before we jump in, it's worth noting that stats for Lakepa Satuala and Demichael Burks have not been published, so they are excluded from this list.

Filisi Filipe - RB

Filisi Filipe is the only uncommitted prospect on this list. Filipe has been extremely productive as a senior for Herriman High School. In six games, he has run for 1,122 yards or 187 yards per game. He ranks second in Utah it rushing yards. Every week, he is at the top of the scouting report for his opponent and every week he manages to produce.

Filipe has picked up a competing offer from Washington State since receiving an offer from BYU last month.

Week 3 highlights against West Jordan! W 55-7. 3-0! 168 yards rushing 6 TDs 11 carries. Still more work to do and a long season ahead.#Mudita @coachrickards @HHSMustangFB @Matt4WJ @CoachOlsen0 @Coach_Humeniuk pic.twitter.com/6SiIIXQ1wd — Filisi Filipe (@FilisiFilipe) August 30, 2026

Uhila Wolfgramm - Edge

Uhila Wolfgramm has shown why he is the highest-rated defensive end in Utah. In six games, Wolfgramm tallied 10.5 sack (2nd in Utah) and 15.5 tackles for loss. Wolfgramm is a man amongst boys at the high school level. He has the potential to make an immediate impact when he enrolls at BYU.

BYU has 3 commits that currently rank inside the top 50 nationally for sacks on @MaxPreps.



Uhila Wolfgramm - 10.5

Jeremiah Williams - 7

Jag Ioane - 7



Wolfgramm the big prize. 6030, 250 back in March with a 4.31 shuttle. Rugby background. Runs the 100. pic.twitter.com/Y5dyyct30N — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) September 15, 2026

Blake Wong - WR

Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong got off to a strong start this season. In the season openere, Wong finished with 5 catches for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had three touchdown receptions of 20 yards or more. However, he has only recorded stats for two games this season. It appears he may be injured.

When healthy, Wong is a special talent and he has the ability to impact the wide receiver rotation right away.

Jeremiah Williams - DT

Big defensive tackle commit Jeremiah Williams has been very disruptive this season. In four games, Williams has tallied 10 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He is as athletic as you will find from the defensive tackle position. He could enroll and earn playing time right away next season.

Get over here! @Jeremiah_W22



BYU commit Jeremiah Williams bullrush off the edge, gets home for a big-time sack. Westlake punts



4Q 7:21: Tustin 28, Westlake 14 pic.twitter.com/PFR623hEps — West Coast Preps Los Angeles (@LA__WCP) September 19, 2026

Ryan Wooten - CB

We don't hear as much about Ryan Wooten Jr since he preps in New Jersey. In a handful of games where stats have been recorded, he has hauled in a pair of interceptions.

BYU DB commit Ryan Wooten with an impressive INT in the endzone. pic.twitter.com/RkiEur2zAv — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 29, 2026

Kyle Nabrotzky - OL

Offensive tackle commit Kyle Nabrotzky has put together the kind of high school film that could have been used in the film, The Blindside. Nabrotzky made the move to offensive line before his junior season and he looks more refined as a senior. BYU got a really good one in Nabrotzky.

Kamoni Adams - CB

Kamoni Adams is having a stellar senior season in Georgia. The BYU cornerback commit has hauled in multiple interceptions and he has showed off his athleticism as a return specialist. Adams has multiple return touchdowns.

Moa Havili - DT

Defensive tackle Moa Havili had one of the most entertaining touchdown runs you will find at the high school level. In terms of his production as a defensive lineman, stats haven't been updated for Granger High School at this point of the season.

Moa Havili is a BYU DT commit that can also do this.



The stiff arm was impressive enough, but the speed to get around the corner and take it the distance?? pic.twitter.com/J4m9cw7m4I — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

Peyton Higginson - S

BYU commit Peyton Higginson has four interceptions this season which is tied for second in the state. Higginson has also been impactful as a wide receiver for Salem Hills High School.

Ezra Sanelivi - RB

BYU running back Ezra Sanelivi has had a relatively quiet senior season so far with 291 yards on 54 carries and 8 touchdowns. Still, Sanelivi has shown flashes of his ability and why he was a coveted recruit.

5 carries for 3 TD’s 1st quarter! pic.twitter.com/icuDEXRluy — ezra sanelivi (@theezrasanelivi) August 30, 2026

Jag Ioane - DE

Orem High School standout Jag Ioane has seven sacks in four games, including five sacks in a single game against Springville. Ioane had a strip sack against national powerhouse Mater Dei that was returned for a touchdown.

🚨We're on UPSET WATCH, as No. 9 Mater Dei (CA) leads Orem (UT) 32-26 with just under 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Orem with the ball. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fTq8DMzYYE — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 30, 2026

Jaxson Rex - ATH

Jaxson Rex has, frankly, surprised us this season. We knew Rex was a good athlete that impacts the game on both sides. What has stood out is his physicality. Rex has put 8-10 players on film this season where he has come down hill and laid the wood on opposing ball carriers. Rex's physicality reminds us current BYU nickel Cannon DeVries. Rex has also played wide receiver where he has tallied 21 receptions for 226 yards.

Owen Leishman - LB

Owen Leishman is committed to BYU as a linebacker. However, he has played more tight end than linebacker this season. Leishman has 22 catches for 456 yards so far this season.

Tytan Dejong - LB

Like Owen Leishman, Tytan Dejong is a linebacker commit that plays on both sides of the ball. Dejon has 39 catches for 463 yards for Mountain Ridge High School.

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