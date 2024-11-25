BYU to Honor 20 Seniors on Senior Day Against Houston
On Monday, the BYU football program released the names of 20 seniors that will be honored on Saturday night against Houston. Below is the full list and commentary on the departing players.
- Isaiah Bagnah DE
- Mory Bamba CB
- Tyler Batty DE
- Gerry Bohanon QB
- Marque Collins CB
- Sam Dawe OL
- Caleb Etienne OL
- Mason Fakahua TE
- Cade Fennegan QB
- Keanu Hill TE
- Brayden Keim OL
- Darius Lassiter WR
- Logan Lutui DE
- Blake Mangelson DT
- John Nelson DT
- Ray Paulo TE
- Connor Pay OL
- Jakob Robinson CB
- Hinckley Ropati RB
- Mata'ava Ta'ase TE
Of the position groups that will be impacted most by graduation, the defensive line is right at the top. BYU has started five different players along the defensive line in 2024 and all five will graduate: Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Logan Lutui, and Isaiah Bagnah. BYU will have to reload along the defensive line in 2025.
Another position group that will be heavily impacted is the offensive line. The Cougars will lose three starters to graduation in Connor Pay, Caleb Etienne, and Brayden Keim.
At cornerback, BYU will need to replace top cornerbacks Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins. It wouldn't be surprising to see the BYU defense prioritize a cornerback or two in the transfer portal come December.
At the skill positions, the most notable losses will be Darius Lassiter and Hinckley Ropati. Lassiter has 679 receiving yards this season and Ropati has been BYU's backup running back to LJ Martin.
If BYU reloads in the trenches (which is much easier said than done), there's reason to believe that BYU could make another run at a Big 12 title next season. Most notably, BYU will return quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Running back LJ Martin will be an upperclassman and poised to take on a bigger role in 2025.
On defense, there is a lot of young talent in the pipeline that is set to come back. The linebackers will headline the defense, led by returning players like Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker, and Harrison Taggart.