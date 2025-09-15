BYU to Wear Classic Road Uniforms Against ECU
The BYU football program is 2-0 and coming off a bye week. The Cougars return to action on Saturday with a road game at ECU. BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms in this matchup. It will be the first time BYU has worn this combo since 2023..
BYU's classic royal away uniforms are some of the best in the sport. It's a shame they are not worn more often. This look was tied to so many dominant BYU teams in years gone by. The Cougars will wear a unique uniform combination in every game this season once again.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
Colorado - All White with Royal Accents
BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants
BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.