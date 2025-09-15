Cougs Daily

BYU to Wear Classic Road Uniforms Against ECU

Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33) defends during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The BYU football program is 2-0 and coming off a bye week. The Cougars return to action on Saturday with a road game at ECU. BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms in this matchup. It will be the first time BYU has worn this combo since 2023..

Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

BYU's classic royal away uniforms are some of the best in the sport. It's a shame they are not worn more often. This look was tied to so many dominant BYU teams in years gone by. The Cougars will wear a unique uniform combination in every game this season once again.

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Portland State
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Portland State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU kicker Will Ferrin against Stanford
BYU kicker Will Ferrin against Stanford / BYU Photo

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

Colorado - All White with Royal Accents

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants

Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu (52) and wide receiver Chase Roberts (27 against the Utah Tech Trailblazer in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF
BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game
BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona
BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets

Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming
Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming / BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

