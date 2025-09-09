BYU Wide Receiver Jojo Phillips Provides an Injury Update
Against Stanford, BYU starting wide receiver Jojo Phillips left the game with an injury and never returned. Phillips was seen wearing a sling in the second half. On Monday evening, Phillips provided an injury update on social media.
"Out of surgery," Phillips posted on social media. "Everything went great. Thank you for all the love and support Coug nation I'll be back soon!"
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake did not give a specific timeline for Phillips' return, but he did infer that Phillips will be out for some time.
Behind Chase Roberts, Phillips was BYU's most productive returning wide receiver from a season ago. Phillips had three catches for 30 yards against the Cardinal prior to the injury, and he was one of Bachmeier's favorite targets during Fall Camp. Prior to the injury, we expected Phillips to have a breakout sophomore season.
In the meantime, some new faces will need to step up at wide receiver. Phillips' injury opens up a starting wide receiver position for the BYU offense alongside Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston. Cody Hagen and Tiger Bachmeier are the two leading candidates to take over that job.
Reggie Frischknecht, who missed the first game due to injury but was available against Stanford, is the other candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
Whether it's Hagen, Bachmeier, or Frischknecht, the BYU wide receivers will need to step up to support true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier was pretty accurate against Stanford with an accuracy rating (AKA adjusted completion percentage) of 81%. Four drops by the starting BYU wide receivers not only dropped Bachmeier's completion percentage, they also took points off the board for BYU.
The case for Cody Hagen is pretty simple: Hagen is supremely talented. While he is inexperienced as a true sophomore, he was one of the most productive wide receivers to ever come out of the state of Utah. Hagen has track speed and he runs good routes.
The case for Tiger Bachmeier is also straightforward: he is talented and he has built-in chemistry with the starting quarterback. Bachmeier is the older brother of Bear Bachmeier, and the two connected multiple times throughout Fall Camp. In a season where Bear lacks chemistry with the starting wide receivers, given his unique path to becoming the starter, it wouldn't hurt to have a wide receiver out there that knows Bear better than anyone.