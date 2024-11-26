BYU Would Welcome a Rematch Against Arizona State in the Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, BYU lost an emotional game against Arizona State. After trailing 21-0 late in the first half, BYU stormed all the way back and had a chance to win on the final possession. Instead, a Jake Retzlaff interception sealed BYU's fate and the Cougars lost their second consecutive game. The game had a little bit of everything: an onside kick, a late rally, goal line stands, and late drama. After a wild turn of events that resulted in one final play for BYU, the game ended with a BYU Hail Mary attempt that was caught by Chase Roberts, but Roberts was two yards shy of the endzone and the Cougars lost 28-23.
The loss was a very consequential one. With the loss, BYU lost control of its destiny to the Big 12 championship. Now, BYU needs either Iowa State or Arizona State to lose next Saturday to have a chance to play in the Big 12 title game.
BYU's most likely path to the Big 12 championship includes an Iowa State loss to Kansas State. In that scenario, and assuming an Arizona State win over Arizona, BYU would rematch the Sun Devils in the Big 12 championship game. That's an opportunity that BYU would relish.
After the game, an emotional Chase Roberts said he "hopes" to see Arizona State in the Big 12 title game. " We're going to smoke Houston," Roberts said. "I hope we see Arizona State in the Big 12 championship because we're going to demolish them. They didn't want to play us in that second half. They didn't feel they were a team that could beat us. Unfortunately, we started slow and that's what the got us in this game...hopefully we play them in the Big 12 championship and we start off fast. We beat this team by three or four scores."
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill shares a similar sentiment. ""We've gotta win. We've gotta beat Houston," Hill said Monday on Coordinator's Corner. "Hopefully we get another crack at Arizona State. I'm praying they win. I'm praying the other team doesn't because I want another crack at that game. Just for what we had dialed up and how I thought the game would go and didn't. Again, give Arizona State a lot of credit but now this truly rests on our shoulders to get it done."
According to SP+, there is a 68% chance that either Iowa State or Arizona State will lose. Of the potential matchups that involve BYU in the Big 12 championship, BYU-ASU is the most likely matchup according to SP+.