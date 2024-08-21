BYU WR Cody Hagen Makes One-Handed Touchdown Grab on Final Day of Fall Camp
Fall camp has officially come to a close and BYU has moved on to game prep. One true freshman that stood out at various points during Fall camp was true freshman wide receiver Cody Hagen. On the last day of camp during one-on-one drills, Hagen made a one-handed touchdown catch over fellow true freshman Jonathan Kabeya. Hagen went up with his left hand while managing to keep his feet inbounds.
The pass came from quarterback Treyson Bourguet. Kabeya covered the play about as well as he could, but the pass from Bourguet was put in a spot where only Hagen could get it.
Hagen will be a fascinating player to following during the 2024 season. He told BYU On SI that he hopes to make an impact as a true freshman. He got back from his mission in May. Historically speaking, very few missionaries that return in May are ready to make an impact just a few months later. On top of that, Hagen joined arguably the deepest position group on the roster. BYU returned every wide receiver that had more than one reception in 2023.
If anyone could overcome the odds and be ready to contribute as a true freshman, it would be Cody Hagen. Hagen has flashed the talent that he displayed at Corner Canyon. As long as he stays healthy, his talent will eventually warrant playing time.
Earlier in Fall camp, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that Hagen knew the playbook like a veteran. "He's really good," Roderick said. "He's a smart guy. Unbelievable how fast he's picked up our offense. He knows the offense like a veteran player already. He can run and he's doing a good job. He's doing a really good job. He's got a bright future."