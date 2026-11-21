On Saturday, no. 10 BYU's playoff hopes were hanging in the balance against the Kansas Jayhawks. After taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, BYU made a series of critical mistakes to let Kansas back into the game. BYU and Kansas needed triple overtime to decide a winner, but it was the Cougars that outlasted the Jayhawks in a 31-29 win. With the win, BYU kept its playoff hopes alive.

Social media exploded as the Cougars beat the Jayhawks in dramatic fashion. It was BYU's first win over Kansas in program history. Here is a recap of the game as seen through social media.

BYU Shanks the Game-Winning Field Goal

Before overtime, BYU's offense was marching down the field with a few minutes left in regulation. Kansas had no answer for BYU's rushing attack at that point, but BYU's offense slowed down and played for the game-winning field goal try. The Cougars setup a 37-yard field goal try right in the middle of the field. The decision to play for a field goal backfired when Matthias Dunn took the field and shanked the potential game-winning kick.

And frankly, it wasn't even close. Dunn has been excellent for BYU all season, but this was his first game-winning field goal try.

Just a bit outside! pic.twitter.com/mf0fK18VPI — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 21, 2026

BYU misses the kick for the win against Kansas🤯



Headed to OT.



(via ABC) pic.twitter.com/rCPKTmFkVV — On3 (@On3) November 21, 2026

As you might expect, the field goal try sparked some clever responses on social media, like this one from Pardon My Take.

BYU for the win pic.twitter.com/GsvQxQUIOd — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 21, 2026

Provo Dave joked that it was "one of the worst kicks of all time."

That BYU kick gotta be one of the worst kicks of all time. Thats okay. Provo men pick each other up. Go win this in OT — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 21, 2026

One post compared the kick to the Utah fan that attempted a field goal during Pat McAfee's kicking challenge.

Good grief. That Utah girl had a better kick than that. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) November 21, 2026

This kick will be for ONE MILLION DOLLARS..



I HOPE MORGAN MAKES IT



NO GOOD #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/0uDIpYIeCD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2026

Dunn may have been the victim of an announcer's jinx. As Dunn took the field, Louis Riddick described the kick as "one that should be routine." That was Dunn's first miss of the season from less than 40 yards.

Louis Riddick: "What should be a routine..."



Bob Wischusen: "Perfect from this distance during his career. Perfect so far today, 3-for-3." 🏈🎙️🪄 pic.twitter.com/aQtm6XWWNM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2026

Bear Bachmeier Delivers in the Clutch

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When Bear Bachmeier took the field in overtime, BYU trailed by a touchdown. Bachmeier was at his best in the overtime period. He setup his first overtime touchdown run with a dart to Kyler Kasper up the seam. Bachmeier ripped it to Kasper before the safety could get there to help. He finished the drive with his second touchdown run of the game.

COUGS ANSWER IN OT



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/wiD7HIoZvO — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 21, 2026

In the second overtime, BYU leaned on the run game for the score, although a failed two-point conversion opened the door for a Kansas win. The defense allowed a touchdown, but stopped the two-point try to force triple overtime.

Then, BYU got another stop when Faletau Satuala sacked Isaiah Marshall and forced a fumble. Jake Clifton potentially could have scooped and scored for the win. Instead, he fell on it and BYU's offense took the field with a chance to win.

Bear Bachmeier had been under pressure all game, and the two-point try wasn't any different Bachmeier moved to his right as a blitzer beat LJ Martin in pass protection. Bachmeier got hit as he delivered a pass to Jojo Phillips who was covered by a pair of Kansas defenders. Bachmeier put the ball where only Phillips could catch it, and he came down with it for the win.

THE MAGIC MEN FROM BYU DO NOT BLINK



BYU WINS AT KANSAS IN 3OT pic.twitter.com/TkkytB39Ih — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2026

BYU SURVIVES pic.twitter.com/soc70qiN1y — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 21, 2026

As ESPN said, BYU avoided disaster by beating Kansas. A loss to Kansas would have gone down as one of the most consequential losses in program history.

THE COUGARS AVOID DISASTER IN LAWRENCE 😳



No. 10 BYU knocks off Kansas in triple-OT! pic.twitter.com/L9FamoIpLH — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2026

This angle of the game-winning play showcases how difficult the throw by Bachmeier really was.

WALK IT OFF JOJO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xc0gFLYun0 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 21, 2026

That wasn't the only clutch connection between Bear Bachmeier and Jojo Phillips, either. Those two connected for a critical fourth down conversion earlier in the second half that setup a BYU touchdown. This drive may have been where Bear Bachmeier got his mojo back.

Did BYU Do Enough to Sustain its Playoff Positioning?

During this time of year, the "eye test" becomes a major talking point. Some national analysts believed BYU didn't do enough to stay in front of no. 11 Wake Forest who won another game in dominant fashion. Style points haven't necessarily moved the needle with this committee up to this point, but we will see if that changes on Tuesday.

I also think this. https://t.co/XdCzc5OqfE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 21, 2026

I will never understand BYU — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 21, 2026

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