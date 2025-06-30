Civil Lawsuit Against BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Reportedly 'Withdrawn'
The civil lawsuit filed against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is reportedly being "withdrawn" according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. On May 21, a civil lawsuit was filed against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff, who arrived at BYU in 2023, was accused of sexual assault in November of 2023.
For the first time since the lawsuit was filed, Jake Retzlaff responded to the allegations on Friday afternoon. Retzlaff, through his attorney, denied all allegations of sexual assault.
While Retzlaff denied the allegations of sexual assault, he did admit to breaking the BYU honor code. Retzlaff was dealt a suspension from the honor code office and opted to leave school to finish his college career elsewhere.
Retzlaff has one year of eligibility remaining.
Jake Retzlaff became the starting BYU quarterback during the back half of the 2023 season. He went 0-4 as a starter and that prompted BYU to bring in veteran quarterback Gerry Bohannon to compete for the starting job in 2024. Retzlaff edged out Bohannon in a quarterback battle that lasted throughout Fall camp. Retzlaff led BYU to an 11-2 season that fell just short of the Big 12 title game.
Without Retzlaff on the roster in 2025, BYU will turn to three quarterbacks to compete for the starting job: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier.
The loss of Retzlaff could impact BYU's chances to compete for a Big 12 once again in 2025. While Retzlaff's 2024 production can be replaced, BYU now lacks continuity at the most important position. Fortunately for BYU fans, this roster is well equipped to handle a change at quarterback. BYU returns a healthy stable of running backs and experienced pass catchers in Chase Roberts, Carsen Ryan, Parker Kingston, Tiger Bachmeier, and Jojo Phillips.
The loss of Retzlaff might only translate to one or two more losses, but that could be the difference between competing for a Big 12 title or not.
Kalani Sitake and his team will have the opportunity to exceed expectations once again in 2025.