College GameDay Crew Picks No. 9 BYU at Utah
No. 9 BYU football will make the short trip up I-15 to take on rival Utah on Saturday night. The BYU-Utah rivalry is always significant, but it's especially significant this season. BYU is in first place in a contested Big 12 race and the Cougars are currently in position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The College GameDay crew highlighted BYU throughout the game, including picking BYU as "playoff worthy" in a College Football Playoff segment.
Later in the show, the crew picked BYU-Utah. All but one member of the crew picked BYU to beat its archrival. Here are their picks along with commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"I like BYU. They're a very disciplined team and don't get a lot of penalties. BYU stays undefeated."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I like BYU. I just think Utah's issues on offense are going to be too much to overcome."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"The Holy War is huge, obviously out there in the state of Utah...I think BYU goes in there and is dancing all over the place."
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes: BYU
"I didn't know it was called the Holy War before this but I did my homework. I'm going with BYU."
Lee Corso: BYU
"I'm going BYU too."
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
"I'm going with a Utah team that started the year 4-0. They've lost four in a row. They're 4-4, they can save their season and this is what college football is all about. Rivalry type of game, saving your season. Utah at home, pulls off the upset."