Depth Chart Projections for BYU Football After Spring Camp
2025 Spring camp is a wrap for the BYU football program. 15 practices came and went and BYU is one step closer to the 2025 season. Following Spring camp, we're going to take a stab at the 2025 depth chart for BYU. We'll start with the quarterback position.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- McCae Hillstead
Jake Retzlaff is the undisputed starter heading into 2025. We like McCae Hillstead's chances to win the backup job, although the battle will continue into Fall camp. Hillstead, who prepped down the road from BYU at Skyridge High School, has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at Utah State, he threw for 1,062 yards in 8 games played and he threw for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Against James Madison in September of 2023, Hillstead threw for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Pokaiaua Haunga
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy.
Behind him, Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga will bring two different skillsets to the backup running back spot. Moa and Haunga will play but they will be used differently. Aaron Roderick said BYU can use Haunga in a myriad of ways.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion
- Cody Hagen
- Jojo Phillips
- Tei Nacua
Chase Roberts will be BYU's top wide receiver in 2025. After Roberts, Keelan Marion made a case to be the next wide receiver in line. Marion is a candidate to have a breakout season in 2025. Jojo Phillips is in line to be the third starter. Parker Kingston will play a major role as well.
BYU typically plays 5-6 wide receivers. Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua are the top candidates to be in the rotation at wide receiver. Hagen did not participate in Spring camp as he recovers from injury, but he's expected to be healthy in time for Fall camp.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Noah Moeaki OR Ethan Erickson
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. BYU made an emphasis to get Ryan the football "every day" according to BYU OC Aaron Roderick. The connection between Ryan and Retzlaff was a them during Spring camp.
The backup job behind Ryan is still up for grabs. Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki were the two that got the most reps with the first-team offense behind Ryan.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Andrew Williams
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Joe Brown
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Austin Leausa
The starting offensive line still needs to be solidified. Here is what we know as of today:
- Isaiah Jatta will start at left tackle per Aaron Roderick
- Weylin Lapuaho will start
- Bruce Mitchell will start
- Andrew Gentry was not fully availalbe during the Spring, but once he is healthy, he will compete for a starting tackle job.
- SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc will push for a starting position
- Austin Leausa will compete for a spot as well, either at tackle or at guard
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliami Po'uha OR Tausili Akana
- Logan Lutui
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Ephraim Asiata
Perhaps no position battles are less solidified than the defensive end spots after Spring camp.
The defensive end battles could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's two most experienced defensive ends are Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, Viliami Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata.
This battle will continue into Fall camp. For today's edition, we went with experience in the starting lineup.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Joshua Singh
- John Taumoepeau OR Anisi Purcell
- Sani Tuala
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell slid inside after playing defensive and at SUU. Purcell had multiple quarterback hurries and had a nose for the football.
Snow College transfer John Taumoepeau is probably the safest bet to start alongside Keanu Tanuvasa at this point, although don't count out Joshua Singh. Singh is undersized but he will play in 2025.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Harrison Taggart OR Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother
The linebackers will be one of the strengths of the team in 2025. BYU returns starters Harrison Taggart, Isaiah Glasker, and Jack Kelly in 2025. Siale Esera should be healthy and will push for playing time. Jay Hill said Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera are 1A and 1B at the mike linebacker position. BYU also returns veteran Choe Bryant-Strother who missed a large portion of the 2024 season due to injury. Miles Hall got some run in 2024 and played well when given the opportunities.
Ace Kaufusi got a lot of run during Spring camp as well.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the edge to win the starting spots at safety. Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024. We expect both of them in the two-deep in 2025 and we expect them to push Wall and Damuni.
Faletau Satuala is a candidate to take a big step forward between now and Fall camp. Satuala made a few really nice plays during Spring camp - his talent is evident.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap OR Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. Mory Bamba is one of the most experienced cornerbacks that returns in 2025. It's time for former coveted recruits Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie to crack the rotation. We expect Jonathan Kabeya to start at nickel.