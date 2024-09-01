ESPN FPI Predicts BYU vs SMU, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) was not high on BYU. FPI's projected record for BYU was 4.7-7.3 and FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance of getting to bowl eligibility. Following a convincing win over FCS power Southern Illinois on Saturday, FPI increased its outlook for the Cougars in 2024. FPI also cemented its prediction for BYU-SMU.
FPI gives BYU a 21.3% chance to beat SMU on Saturday night, up from 19.7% in the preseason.
FPI Predicts Remainder of 2024 BYU Schedule
FPI's projected record for BYU increased to 5.2-6.8 after week one. The Cougars have a 43% chance to reach bowl eligibility according to FPI. Below are the game-by-game predictions.
- SMU - 21.3% (Up from original projection of 19.7%)
- Wyoming - 79.2% (Up from 60.9%)
- Kansas State - 32.0% (Up from 27.9%)
- Baylor - 39.8% (Up from 34.0%)
- Arizona - 36.0% (Up from 33.8%)
- Oklahoma State - 31.6% (Up from 30.2%)
- UCF - 17.7% (Down from 22.7%)
- Utah - 22.9% (Down from 24.0%)
- Kansas - 30.7% (Up from 27.5%)
- Arizona State - 31.2% (Down from 42.4%)
- Houston - 80.8% (Up from 62.6%)
There were major changes in the predictions for three games: Wyoming, Arizona State, and Houston.
Wyoming lost in blowout fashion to Arizona State, so FPI increased BYU's chances in the upcoming game against Wyoming and decreased BYU's chances against Arizona State. Houston was handled by UNLV, so FPI increased BYU's chances of winning from 63% to 81%.
UCF is now the toughest remaining game on BYU's schedule according to FPI. The Knights dismantled New Hampshire in week one.
FPI Rankings
BYU jumped up seven spots in the FPI rankings to 66. The Cougars are now ranked 13th out of 16 Big 12 teams.
- Kansas - 20th nationally
- UCF - 21
- Kansas State - 22
- Arizona - 24
- Utah - 25
- Oklahoma State - 28
- TCU - 30
- Colorado - 37
- Arizona State - 39
- West Virginia - 47
- Iowa State - 54
- Baylor - 58
- Texas Tech - 65
- BYU - 66
- Cincinnati - 70
- Houston - 105