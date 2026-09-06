Evaluating Bear Bachemeier’s First Game Against Utah Tech

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Bear Bachmeier became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener at BYU. On Saturday against Utah Tech, Bachmeier looked like a veteran quarterback in total control of the BYU offense.

Wasted no time in the 2026 Debut🤯



Bear Bachmeier Highlights vs. Utah Tech🎥#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/kvo0XFr5tO — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 6, 2026

In this article, we're doing a deep dive of Bachmeier's performance and evaluating his performance.

1. Highly Accurate

In Fall Camp, Aaron Roderick said Bear Bachmeier was as accurate as any quarterback he had coached. Bachmeier showed off his accuracy in the season opener. Bachmeier attempted 20 passes and completed 16 of them. One of the passes, a short throw intended for Walker Lyons, was dropped. Bachmeier's adjusted accuracy rate was 84% against the Trailblazers.

Besides the incompletion to Walker Lyons, there were three other passes that fell incomplete:

A ball that was batted down at the line of scrimmage A fade ball to Kyler Kasper that was caught, Kasper came down narrowly out of bounds A deep shot to Reggie Frischknecht that, if not for some contact from the defensive back, might have hit Frischknecht in stride

Bachmeier's accuracy stood out.

2. Bachmeier showed two things he didn't show in 2025

Bachmeier showed two things against Utah Tech that he didn't really show in 2025. First, he scrambled to create off-script. Last year, Bachmeier would simply tuck and run under pressure. It was, frankly, one of the ways he managed to protect the football as a true freshman.

On Saturday, Bachmeier was more willing to scramble and create plays off-script. On one play, Bachmeier directed traffic and threw a ball across his body to Roger Saleapaga. Off-script throws across your body can be a recipe for turnovers, but Bachmeier put it where only Saleapaga could come down with it.

Creating plays off-script was one of Bachmeier's strengths in high school. It was only a matter of time before that ability showed up at BYU. With a full year of the offense under his belt, he is more confident to make plays when his first reads aren't available.

The second thing Bachmeier showed against Utah Tech? A throw that traveled ~60 yards in the air. Bachmeier's attempt to Frischknecht traveled 59 yards in the air. As we said earlier, the throw might have hit Frischknecht in stride if not for the physicality of the defensive back. We have seen Bear make hundreds of throws at this point, but we've never seen him throw a ball that far. Defenses will have to respect his arm strength in 2026 more than they did in 2025.

3. He is still a threat with his legs

Bachmeier only ran the football four times, but he was effective in his limited opportunities. He finished with four carries for 30 yards. Bear managed to beat the defense with speed a couple times. He looks one step faster than he was a year ago. Bachmeier has trimmed down since his true freshman season.

4. He is still elite in the mid-range

Bachmeier was one of the best mid-range throwers in college football last season, and he was effective on mid-range throws against Utah Tech. On throws that traveled 10-20 yards downfield, Bachmeier was 3/4 for 52 yards. His only incompletion was the ball intended for Kyler Kasper in the end zone, and he put that ball where only Kasper could get it.

Bachmeier was particularly effective throwing intermediate routes over the middle. He had a 89.8 PFF grade on those throws.

5. He made the layups

An underrated aspect of Bachmeier's game is his ability to make the layups. He makes the routine throws look...routine. Bachmeier was a perfect 5/5 on throws behind the line of scrimmage and he was 7/8 on short throws. It's not only his completion percentage, either. Bachmeier threw balls to Jojo Phillips and Legend Glasker where they could pick up yards after the catch.

6. Areas for improvement

Bachmeier took one sack against the Trailblazers where the offensive line gave him enough time to deliver the football. Bachmeier didn't release the football before the pocket collapsed. However, it's unfair to judge him too harshly without seeing the film. It's unclear if any receivers were open.

And the throw to Roger Saleapaga off-script? Bachmeier will have to balance the risk/reward of those plays. That's a throw that could become turnover-worthy against a fast secondary like Arizona. Unless the circumstances dictate, that's a throw that Bachmeier probably won't want to make against elite defenses.

Bachmeier will face a much stiffer test in week two against Arizona. In our opinion, Bachmeier showed signs of progress on Saturday night.

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