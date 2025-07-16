Ex-BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Hasn't Announced New School with Two Weeks To Fall Camp
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff will finish his college career at another school. Last week, Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU as he was facing a multi-game suspension for breaking the school's honor code
Time is of the essence for Retzlaff to choose his next school. Fall camps will kick off across the country in just two weeks, and in some cases, one week.
Retzlaff will have to get enrolled, move to his next spot, and try to get up to speed on a new playbook in just six weeks. Given the time crunch he is facing, it's probably safe to expect a decision from Retzlaff any day now. His experience at BYU should help him with the transition to a new college football program, but he is facing an uphill battle to play at a high level in 2025.
Switching schools so close to the season is practically unprecedented in college football. Even in the transfer portal era when players move around more than ever, it's unheard of for quarterbacks to change schools this close to the season.
If anyone has the confidence to pull it off, it's Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff's supreme confidence was both his greatest asset and his greatest downfall. If Retzlaff learns a new playbook fast enough to start in week one for his new team, BYU fans will be monitoring his performance throughout the 2025 season. Retzlaff, while not in Provo, will still be a subplot to the 2025 BYU football season.
As for BYU, the Cougars have moved on from Retzlaff and are already planning on a quarterback battle. Returning quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet will battle for the starting spot against incoming true freshman Bear Bachmeier. The winner of the quarterback battle has a chance to be the BYU starting quarterback for the next 2-4 years.
Jake Retzlaff's production, at least on paper, can probably be replicated by one of the three quarterbacks. In two years at BYU, he threw for 3,595 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes.
What BYU will miss most about Retzlaff is his experience. Retzlaff was positioned to potentially take another step forward in 2025 with another season under his belt. Instead, BYU will turn to a quarterback that will be taking his first snaps at BYU.