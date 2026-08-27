Fall Camp Buzz Building Around Legend Glasker Has Reached National Media

BYU true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker has been a standout since arriving on campus in January. Glasker looked like the next big thing at wide receiver in Spring Camp. In Fall Camp, he cemented himself in the core wide receiver rotation.

The buzz surrounding Glasker has gone from local to national. Earlier this week, ESPN's Pete Thamel shared some intel he heard about Glasker on the College GameDay podcast.

"I do have like a bit of good BYU intel," Thamel said. "I've heard the the buzz of camp. There is a freshman receiver named Legend Glasker, 3-star, not a big recruit. He has absolutely ripped through spring and ripped through their camp."

Thamel hasn't had the chance to watch Glasker, but he is well connected at BYU. When the Cougars have news to share, Thamel is typically the national reported they reach out to. It was a few years ago where Thamel reporeted weekly on the injury status of star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

In other words, the intel that Thamel is hearing would have been from someone who's had the chance to watch Glasker up close.

We've paid close attention to Glasker since Spring Camp. We've never seen a freshman come in and make an impact quite like he has. Glasker was unguardable in the spring when he went up against the second-team defense. In Fall Camp, Glasker graduated to first-team reps and he continued to make plays, like this route where he beat BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

Thamel continued, making a bold claim about Glasker's potential. "I can't promise he's going to start, but I was told he's not only going to be one of the best freshmen in the Big 12, but he's just going to be one of the best receivers," Thamel said. "He could be like a first team all-league guy. Like he has been the absolute buzz of camp there. They feel unbelievably good about him."

Thamel concluded, calling himself "a believer in BYU."If it ends up being BYU-Texas Tech again in that, you know, Big 12 title game, sign me up. It could be alot of fun...but I am a believer in BYU."

Glasker has proven himself in camp settings, now it's time to see if his production can translate to games. In an interview with BYU On SI, Fesi Sitake expressed confidence that Glasker's talent will translate to games.

"He's so talented, he's so gifted physically. He's humble," Sitake said. "He's got a great balance of confidence but humility at the same time...sometimes you question when the bullets are live with these true freshmen and they're under the lights or in the stadium, how they're going to respond, and I have no doubt in my mind Legend's going to be just fine."

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