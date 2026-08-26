Fesi Sitake Breaks Down BYU Wide Receiver Rotation After Fall Camp

On Tuesday, the BYU football program wrapped up 2026 Fall Camp. Going into camp, the wide receiver room was one of the biggest question marks. The Cougars have to replace the three wide receivers that played the most in 2025: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen. Coming out of camp, there is more clarity on the wide receiver rotation.

After practice on Tuesday, we caught up with BYU wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake. Sitake said five wide receivers have separated themselves from the rest of the group.

"I still think there's a little time [to settle the rotation]," Sitake said. "I would say right now though, the 5 five who, who are, you know, getting the most reps with Bear are Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, Legend Glasker, Reggie Frischknecht, and Tiger Bachmeier."

Sitake noted that those five have "soldified" themselves in the rotation, meaning Sitake plans to play them in every game. "How many reps obviously will be determined by a game plan and how they do from here over the next few weeks," Sitake said.

After those five, there is another group that could play situationally. "Tei Nacua, Terrance Saryon, and then Jaron Pula when he's healthy are kind of the next way of guys, in terms of working their way into that one group."

Sitake expects his wide receivers to learn every position. His philosophy allows the passing schemes to feature the individual strengths of every receiver once they learn the playbook. The trade-off is a steep learning curve for new wide receivers. Sitake highlighted Saryon as one who is still learning the playbook, but he is dynamic enough to play an immediate role.

"Terrance hasn't picked up [the playbook] as much as others, but he's clearly proven he's an electric player," Sitake said. "He's dynamic, so we can find ways to insert him in the offense and where he doesn't have to know all three positions right away. I have no doubt with time he's going to have this offense mastered, but until then, if he continues to be one of our best guys with the ball in his hands, we have to find ways to feature him."

Treyson Bourguet finds Terrance Saryon for the score on the final play of practice. pic.twitter.com/Za3UiPqDgf — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

How Legend Glasker Climbed the Depth Chart

Legend Glasker has been one of the top storylines of the offseason. The former Lehi standout has climbed the depth chart and will play a key role for the offense. On what Glasker did to earn a spot in the rotation, Sitake said. "Most importantly, he has really digested the playbook, unlike any true freshman I've ever had."

Sitake explained that Glasker capitalized on his opportunities in camp. "I mean the defense will say it every time a deep ball went his way, he did a great job of of coming down with it and making a big play. He's so talented, he's so gifted physically. He's humble. He's got a great balance of confidence but humility at the same time...sometimes you question when the bullets are live with these true freshmen and they're under the lights or in the stadium, how they're going to respond, and I have no doubt in my mind Legend's going to be just fine."

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

We've never seen a true freshman put together an offseason like the one Legend Glasker has had. Now it's time to see if it will translate to games in the fall.

Kyler Kasper 'Making a ton of plays'

BYU only brought in one transfer wide receiver: Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper. Kasper spent four years at Oregon. Injuries derailed his career in Eugene. BYU will count on him to play a big role in 2026.

According to Sitake, BYU brought Kasper along slowly as he recovered from some nagging injuries. Once he was cleared, he made a strong impression.

"When [Kyler] came back, he had to knock the rust off for about a practice or two, and then he went on about a five straight practice streak of just making phenomenal plays, making a ton of plays in the red zone," Fesi said. "He's such a huge threat down there. He's a huge threat obviously anywhere in the field of play. Every day he takes reps, he's starting to really understand the nuances of the playbook and the position, so I just love the trajectory he's on. He's going to play a ton for us and make a ton of plays."

Bear Bachmeier finds Kyler Kasper for the score. Bachmeier put it up where only the 6'6 Kasper could get it. pic.twitter.com/9mop9NkWKt — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Kasper is all of 6'6. His size and athleticism created matchup advantages throughout camp. There is no defense for a tight-window throw to a 6'6 wide receiver. The Bachmeier-Kasper connection could give BYU a lot of options in the redzone.

Jaron Pula Update

One four-star freshman that had a relatively quiet offseason was Jaron Pula. According to Sitake, Pula missed most of camp due to injury.

"He's been really limited, honestly," Sitake said on Jaron Pula. "He just hasn't gone a ton [of reps], so he's just started working into doing some individual drills and a couple of team reps."

Pula was a four-star prospect for a reason. His ceiling is as high as any wide receiver on the roster. Sitake "can't wait" until Pula is ready to fully contribute. "I will say he's when he's healthy and ready to go, he's as talented as any freshman as well. He just brings something so unique to this offense, and I can't wait until he's able to be utilized."

Jojo Phillips is 'Playing with a confidence he's never had before'

The veteran of the group, Jojo Phillips has become the leader of the wide receivers. Sitake believes Phillips is ready to be a reliable option for the offense.

"He's playing with a confidence he's never had before and one that I honestly I don't think you can get unless you put the time he's put in here, [and] unless you go through the adversity he's gone through. "I'm just super excited for how he's kind of picked up the rifle, led in his own way, and he's made great plays. He's super reliable and we're just excited to see what he does for us this fall."

Bear Bachmeier finds Jojo Phillips over the middle for a chunk-yardage gain. Phillips is competing to be WR1 in 2026 and he's well on his way to earning to spot. pic.twitter.com/ejLL9PDOWy — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

Reggie Frischknecht Makes a Big Jump

Reggie Frischknecht spent the first year of his college career at Snow College. Then he transferred to Weber State for one semester before he entered the portal again to transfer to BYU.

Entering his second season with the program, Frischknecht is poised to play a big role.

"He's probably made the biggest jump in one year of of any receiver in my time," Sitake said. "Just getting comfortable with [the offense], combined with his raw talent. He wasn't a super polished receiver."

For the first time in his college career, Frischknecht has a full year under his belt in the same offense. "Those kind of factors made it necessary for him to have the year he had where he just had to learn the offense, but man, I'm so pleased with his development just mentally, physically, how comfortable he is with the position. He's made so many plays this fall. He's like Mr. Reliable, whether it's a block, whether I need him to do something unique on a play that's an exception. I can throw him in any possession and so it's a credit to him and just how he works, how he plays, how he's wired. He will be playing a ton for us this fall and he deserves it."

Bear Bachmeier hits Reggie Frischknecht for a long touchdown pass. Frischknecht had multiple touchdown grabs in the first scrimmage of Fall Camp. pic.twitter.com/hiLUqX4lIu — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

"I thought they did an unbelievable job"

Going into camp, many people questioned whether BYU could replace two highly productive wide receivers in Parker Kingston and Chase Roberts. Sitake was pleased with the way his players rose to the occasion.

"I thought they did an unbelievable job," Sitake said. "It helped that going into camp, they understood the lack of production we had coming back, but at the same time, they're as confident as a group as I've ever had... I've been really pleased with just them responding to the challenge of who's going to step up."

Sitake believes that the opportunities for playing time helped his entire group stay motivated in camp.

"It brings a different dynamic, you know, sometimes when you already have sure starters coming back...I have to be a little bit more conscious of like the morale and making sure guys really understand anything can happen...whereas this year it's has been more just like capitalize on your opportunity....that was nice [in this camp] to preach that message."

When BYU kicks off the season against Utah Tech, all eyes will be on the new faces at wide receiver. Sitake believes his room is ready to deliver.

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