Five BYU Football Players that Can Increase Their EA Sports Ratings the Most
Last week, EA Sports College Football 25 was released and initial player ratings were revealed. Individual player ratings will change throughout the season based on actual production on the field. We have identified a few players on BYU's roster that have the potential to increase their ratings the most throughout the season.
5. Darius Lassiter - WR
BYU starting wide receiver Darius Lassiter received an initial rating of 74 overall. That is fourth among the wide receivers on the BYU roster behind Chase Roberts (80), Kody Epps (78), and Parker Kingston (76). Lassiter had a very productive Spring and we think he has the potential to be one of BYU's top two wide receivers, if not BYU's leading wide receiver in 2024.
In October of last year, Lassiter was BYU's best wide receiver before he suffered an injury that kept him out for most of November. He proved to be BYU's best receiver in contested situations, making highlight catches against Texas Tech and Texas. He finished the season with 365 yards in 2023.
4. Jake Retzlaff - QB
Jake Retzlaff is not BYU's starting quarterback in the game. He was rated 75 overall, well behind Gerry Bohanon (80 overall). Retzlaff has a very good chance to win the starting job. If he wins the job and gets off to a solid start, he will see his rating rise quickly.
3. Miles Davis - RB
Miles Davis received a 71 overall rating from EA Sports. It's important to remember that BYU signed Davis as a wide receiver and cornerback. Once he got to campus, he moved to running back. His first significant reps at running back were at the college level. He's needed some time to figure out the position and change his body to play running back.
Davis is in a BYU running back room that is thin, and he will be asked to take on a bigger role for the BYU offense in 2024. The combination of opportunity and development make him a candidate for a breakout season in 2023. Aaron Roderick said Davis is ready to be more than a role player this season.
2. Jack Kelly - LB
Jack Kelly might be the best player on BYU's defense, but his 76 overall rating does not reflect that. We think he could grow his rating to 80+ by the time the season is over.
1. Jojo Phillips
After a great Spring camp, Jojo Phillips is a candidate to have a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Phillips received a very low rating of 69 overall. We think he will outperform that rating by a wide margin in 2024.