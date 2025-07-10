Five Candidates to be the Next Freshman Phenom for BYU Football
The BYU football season is inching closer. At the end of this month, BYU will kickoff Fall camp. Every year, at least one freshman emerges as a future star for the BYU football program. In 2023, it was true freshman running back LJ Martin. Martin made an immediate impact in Fall camp, and he ended up leading BYU in rushing. In 2023, a large number of freshmen got playing time, including the likes of Jojo Phillips, Faletau Satuala, Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, Viliami Po'uha, and Sione Moa among others. History suggests another freshman will emerge as a future star in 2024. Today, we're looking at the five most likely candidates to become the next freshman phenom.
1. Pokaiaua Haunga -RB
BYU running back Pokaiaua Haunga played a role as a true freshman in 2024. The former high school wide receiver was plugged into the lineup in September when injuries took LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati out of the lineup. Haunga did not play more than four games to preserve his redshirt. He will be a redshirt freshman in 2025.
We expect Haunga to play a much bigger role in the BYU offense this Fall. Haunga has been effective carrying the football, but he is really special as a running back coming out of the backfield. We believe BYU will find creative ways to use him in 2025.
2. Hunter Clegg - DE
Former four-star defensive end Hunter Clegg returned home from his mission in December and flipped from Utah to BYU. It's never safe to expect a true freshman to contribute after a mission, but if anyone has the talent to do it, it's Hunter Clegg. He will need to stay healthy, obviously, as that's a challenge for all returned missionaries. If he does, BYU has proven that they like to get talented players on the field early. Last year, Viliami Po'uha got playing time as a true freshman after returning home from his mission in January. We see Clegg playing a similar role in 2025, positioning himself to conted for the starting job in 2026.
3. Andrew Williams - OL
A true freshman offensive tackle, Andrew Williams was getting some reps with the first-team offense in Spring camp. Williams will not be expected to start right away, but if injuries impact the tackle position, Williams could step in and play in a pinch. Ideally, Williams will be able to redshirt in 2025 and contend for a starting job in 2026.
4. Joe Brown - OL
Joe Brown was mentioned various times as a standout before suffering a knee injury last Summer. The former Lone Peak High School standout is now a year removed from his ACL injury and could be a wildcard in the offensive line rotation. There are only one or two spots up for grabs along the offensive line, but Joe Brown could factor into those competitions if he is fully healthy.
5. Tei Nacua - WR
While wide receivers like Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen missed Spring camp due to injury, it was redshirt freshman Tei Nacua that got the first-team reps. Nacua is up to 185 pounds and growing more accustomed with the offense. Nacua will compete for a spot in the core wide receiver rotation during Fall camp.
Honorable Mentions
LaMason Waller, Naki Tuakoi, Noah Moeaki, Kini Fonohema, Dom McKenzie, Orion Maile-Kaufusi