Five Players Who Will Be the Most Crucial for BYU in 2026

The BYU football program kicks off the 2026 season against Utah Tech on Saturday. The Cougars, who start the season inside the top 15, are one of the two favorites to win the Big 12. In this article, we'll break down the five players that are most crucial to BYU's success this season.

5. Paki Finau - OL

Four of BYU's five starters along the offensive line have started games for BYU in the past. For the most part, we know what to expect from those four. The only new starter is Washington transfer Paki Finau. Finau isn't new to college football, he played in multiple games for the Huskies last year.

If Finau can not only replicate what Isaiah Jatta did for BYU last season, but improve upon it, BYU's offensive line will be better than they were a year ago. BYU's offensive line should be a strength of the team as long as Finau is comfortable at that left tackle position.

4. Keanu Tanuvasa - DL

If BYU is going to accomplish its goals, the defensive line has to be better than it's been in the past. The best defenses in college football have dominant defensive lines. Keanu Tanuvasa is the leader of the BYU defensive line. BYU needs Tanuvasa to be the disruptive defensive tackle that he was when he played against BYU in 2024.

Tanuvasa has the talent to get there - we have seen it in moments. Now he just needs to reach that elite level more consistently. An extra year in BYU's scheme should help in that regard.

Tanuvasa doesn't need to lead BYU in sacks. In fact, it's rare for a defensive tackle to lead a team in sacks. He will be tasked with making the quarterback uncomfortable, collapsing the pocket, and making plays in the backfield. If he does that, BYU's defense could go from good to great.

3. Cade Uluave - LB

BYU returns a lot of known commodities on defense. The player that doesn't return, and will be the most difficult to replace, is linebacker Jack Kelly. BYU backfilled Kelly by signing four-star Cal transfer Cade Uluave. Uluave is one of the fastest players on the BYU defense and he is a proven player. On a defense with so much returning production, BYU needs Uluave to fill the void left by Jack Kelly.

That's no small task. Kelly was BYU's best pass rusher. While Uluave won't need to replicate Kelly's production as a pass rusher, he could give BYU's run defense a boost compared to last season. Kelly was an excellent pass rusher, but he wasn't as elite against the run. Uluave can be elite in that area and allow others to get after the passer. If that comes to fruition, BYU's defense will be better than it was a year ago.

2. LJ Martin - RB

It's not a secret that LJ Martin is going to carry a big workload for this BYU football team. The senior running back is the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12, and he has a chance to becomes the school's all-time leading rusher.

If Martin can replicate what he did in 2025, combined with an offense that thsould be able to throw the football more, BYU will be very hard to stop. As long as Martin is healthy, he will produce at a high level. Staying healthy is the key.

1. Bear Bachmeier - QB

If BYU is going to break through and win the Big 12, it's going to hinge on the arm of Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier was fantastic as a true freshman last season, and while that is true, there was still room for him to grow. In the games against Texas Tech, Bachmeier struggled to protect the ball and move the chains.

That wasn't all on Bachmeier, either. Bachmeier was constantly pressured and BYU struggled the run against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech's defense was downright dominant in 2025. To beat a defense like that, Bachmeier would have needed to diagnose the defense pre-snap and throw wide receivers open. That was simply too much to ask from a true freshman.

Bachmeier has showed signs of improvement throughout Fall Camp. He was making throws he couldn't make in camp last year, the kind of throws that BYU would have needed to beat Texas Tech. Bachmeier is the most crucial player to BYU's success in 2026.

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