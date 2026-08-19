What Stands Out Most About BYU QB Bear Bachmeier’s Progress This Camp

BYU sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier is entering his second season as the starting quarterback. It was right around this time last year that Bachmeier won the job as a true freshman, making him the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener at BYU.

Bachmeier had one of the best seasons by a true freshman quarterback since the turn of the century. BYU won 12 games and Bachmeier tallied over 3,500 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns.

Bachmeier set the bar very high for himself. Still, the goal is to take a step forward as a sophomore in 2026. From what we've seen in Fall Camp, Bachmeier has taken a step forward. In this article, we're highlighting where Bachmeier has improved the most over the last 12 months.

Downfield Passing & Big-Time Throws

Bear Bachmeier has been an accurate passer since he stepped on campus, particularly on mid-range throws. He has a knack for hitting wide receivers in stride. Where he struggled last year was making big-time throws - the throws that go beyond hitting a wide receiver in stride. PFF defines a big-time throw as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."

Bachmeier ranked 79th in accuracy rate on downfield throws and 118th in big-time throw rate in 2025. In other words, Bachmeier didn't hit those throws as consistently as other quarterbacks when he was a freshman.

Going into 2026, we were anxious to see if that was a physical limitation of Bachmeier, or simply a product of his inexperience. The good news for BYU fans is that Bachmeier has started to make big-time throws more consistently in Fall Camp.

Take this completion to Roger Saleapaga, for example. Bachmeier layered the football above the defender. He also put enough zip on the ball to beat the safety coming to help over the top. Given the size of BYU's pass-catchers in 2026, this is the kind of throw that will always be available if Bachmeier can make it.

Perfect throw from Bear Bachmeier to Roger Saleapaga. The Bachmeier-Saleapaga connection has been strong dating back to Spring Camp. pic.twitter.com/GX57F4kFwi — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

He has also made high-level throws with touch. This throw to Legend Glasker came against man coverage. Without a safety to help over the top, Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could catch it.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

Third Downs

As a freshman, Bear Bachmeier ran a lot of quarterback draws on third downs. In camp, Aaron Roderick has trusted Bachmeier to convert third downs with his arm. During Tuesday's media availability, Bachmeier converted five total third downs, including four convresions with his arm on two scoring drives.

This throw to Legend Glasker came on third down to extend the drive. We expect Rdoerick to be more aggressive on obvious passing third downs than he was in 2025.

Nice placement on the run from Bear Bachmeier to Legend Glasker. Glasker continues to run with the first-team offense. pic.twitter.com/lQwxSLTrfm — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Fast Decision Making and Mastery of the Offense

During Fall Camp 2025, there was a memorable moment where Bear Bachmeier sat in a clean pocket for 6-7 seconds. Bachmeier finally delivered the football, only for it to be intercepted by Tanner Wall. Of all the freshmen moments in 2025 Fall Camp, that one stood out the most.

This Fall Camp, Bachmeier has looked like a veteran in the way he operates. He gets rid of the ball quickly, and he can quickly find the soft spot in the defense.

After practice on Tuesday, Kelly Poppinga noted Bachmeier's progression compared to last year.

"I think we're playing one of the best offenses in the country," Poppinga said. "It's completely different than playing Bear Bachmeier as a true freshman compared to Bear Bachmeier who now has 14 games under his belt, and a Spring Ball, and a Fall Camp, and all summer workouts. I mean, the dude's smart and he knows where to go with the ball. If you don't disguise well and you tell him exactly what we're playing before the ball snapped, you're in trouble."

Throws like this one to Reggie Frischknecht illustrate Poppinga's point. Bachmeier found the soft spot in the defense and ripped a throw into the seam before the safety could get to the spot.

Bear Bachmeier finds Reggie Frischknecht in the seam. pic.twitter.com/HJYEmhIPYF — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Ball Placement in the Redzone

The redzone is the most difficult area of the field to throw the football, and as a result, many freshmen quarterbacks struggle. The throwing windows are small and they close quickly. Since windows are small, ball placement is paramount.

Bachmeier has displayed high-level ball placement in the redzone. On this throw during Saturday's scrimmage, Bachmeier put the ball up where only 6'6 Kyler Kasper could grab it.

Bear Bachmeier finds Kyler Kasper for the score. Bachmeier put it up where only the 6'6 Kasper could get it. pic.twitter.com/9mop9NkWKt — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

On a different play, Bachmeier hit LJ Martin in stride for the score. Martin ran a wheel route out of the backfield.

Bear Bachmeier finds LJ Martin on a wheel route for the score.



Martin is a weapon as a wide receiver out of the backfield. pic.twitter.com/iTYtEbaiwR — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2026

Bachmeier hasn't been perfect. He has thrown a few interceptions and had another handful of misfires. Still, there have been signs of progress. BYU fans will have the chance to see Bachmeier's progress for themselves in less than three weeks against Utah Tech.

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