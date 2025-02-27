Five Questions for the BYU Football Program at the Start of Fall Camp
BYU football is back. On Thursday afternoon, BYU kicks off 2025 Spring camp. Here are five questions that BYU needs to answer between now and the start of the season. Ideally, Spring camp will provide some answers to the offseason's most important questions.
1. Who will be the backup quarterback?
This time last year, the battle for BYU's starting quarterback was the headline of the offseason. BYU returns 2024 starter Jake Retzlaff in 2025 and he will be the undisputed starter throughout the offseason.
Behind Retzlaff, the battle for the backup quarterback job will feature Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead and Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet. Both Hillstead and Bourguet have started games at the G5 level, and they both have multiple years of eligibility remaining. The winner of this battle could be the frontrunner to be the starter in 2026.
2. Can the talent along the defensive line overcome the inexperience?
The 2025 defensive line will feature the kind of talent that BYU fans dreamed about when Kalani Sitake was hired back in 2016. The defensive ends include Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Bodie Schoonover, Kini Fonohema, Sani Tuala, Vili Po'uha, and Ephraim Asiata. Every single one of those players picked BYU over competing P4 offers. The talent is there.
The experience, however, is not. BYU returns just one major contributor along the defensive line in Logan Lutui. The Cougars went to the transfer portal to add some experience. No offseason addition was more important than Utah transfer Keanu Tanvasasa. Tanuvasa will be a starter when Spring camp kicks off.
Can the talent along the defensive line overcome the inexperience? If so, there is case to be made that BYU could be better at defensive line in 2025 than they were in 2024.
3. Can the BYU offensive line take a step forward?
The BYU offensive line was much improved in 2024 compared to 2023. Still, there were moments where BYU struggled to protect the passer and create running lanes. There is room for improvement up front.
Can the BYU offensive line take a step forward despite losing starters Caleb Etienne, Connor Pay, and Brayden Keim? BYU brought in Michigan transfer Andrew Gentry to compete for a starting tackle spot opposite of Isaiah Jatta. They also brought in SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc to bolster the depth along the interior offensive line.
If BYU can get better along the offensive line in year two under TJ Woods, BYU will compete for a Big 12 championship in 2025.
4. Who will be the backup tight end?
It's safe to pencil in Utah transfer Carsen Ryan as the starting tight end in 2025. After Ryan, the backup job is up for grabs. Ethan Erickson is the lone returning contributor from 2024 so he probably has the edge there. Former American Fork standout Noah Moeaki will compete for that job as well. Moeaki was fresh off a mission last season.
5. Who will emerge as the leaders of this team?
Tyler Batty, Connor Pay, and Jakob Robinson were three of the most important leaders from the 2024 team. Who will replace their leadership in 2025? That will be a question that BYU needs to answer by the end of Spring camp.