Former BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Will be Tuned in to the 2025 BYU Football Season
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was poised to lead the Cougars into the 2025 season. Fast forward to today and Retzlaff is competing for the starting job at Tulane after transferring in mid July. Retzlaff met with the media for the first time since transferring to Tulane. Retzlaff was asked about his time at BYU and he was very complementary of the BYU football program.
"I've talked to Coach Kalani a lot," Retzlaff said. "He's not just a coach to me. He's a real mentor, a true friend. Like he's a loved one in my in my eyes. He's family...I have so much respect for that coach...I told those guys [at BYU] when I left. I was like, any one of you call me anytime I'll pick up. Like I don't care what I'm doing, I'll pick up no matter what. Those are my brothers over there till the end and they all know that."
Retzlaff said he will be tuned into the 2025 BYU football season.
"I'm excited to see their future and see their success. I talked to those guys and said, I'm watching you guys...I'm excited to watch them play. I'm excited to watch whatever quarterback gets out of that quarterback battle to lead those guys and that team. I got a lot of love for that program over there at BYU is an amazing place. It made me an amazing human being. I feel like it helped me grow. In so many ways on and especially off the field, it helped me connect stronger with my faith than ever before because I was in a place where it was so faith-oriented that it was just right in front of you, the law of attraction. If you're talking about it, you're going to grow in that way and so it was an incredible experience...so that place was transformative for me. Like I said, I got family there. That is a family place. I'm so much rooting for their success."
Retzlaff was also asked about the transition from Utah to Louisiana. He joked that it was a "different galaxy."
"Oh my gosh, I mean, it's like I stepped into a different world, like a different galaxy. This is polar opposite. Provo, I'm used to these big beautiful mountains walking out to practice every day. [Here] we got that big beautiful sun and the humidity. I'm soaked right now. I haven't sweat this much in my life."