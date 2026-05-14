Former BYU Target Weston Port Re-Opens Recruitment Prior to Mission Return

A former BYU target is back on the market. On Thursday, former BYU recruit and 2025 UCLA signee Weston Port announced that he would be re-opening his recruitment. "After careful thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and find the right program to continue my football career," Port's family posted on his behalf on social media.

Port, a linebacker, is scheduled to return from his mission in Spain in six months. He will enroll at his new school in January after he returns.

✌🏻[posted on behalf of weston port] pic.twitter.com/4U6koRkyO4 — ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) May 14, 2026

Port picked the in-state Bruins over competing offers from BYU, Arizona, ASU, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Tennessee, and Wisconsin among others. Since Port left for his mission, the former UCLA staff has been replaced. That gives BYU, and many other schools, the chance to get back in the mix to land him.

Port is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which gives him an obvious connection to BYU. His connections to the program extend beyond the church. Port is friends with BYU tight end Ryner Swanson who is currently serving a mission in Kenya. Port also grew up a BYU fan.

Clear back in 2022, we interviewed Port shortly after he received an offer from BYU. "I cheered for BYU all growing up," Port told BYU On SI in the original interview. "[I] have been to a [BYU] camp and the Fathers and Sons camp for six years."

After his senior season in 2024, Port was named the Bravo League Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he rackled up 126 tackles including 14 tackles for loss. He also added 3.5 sacks to finish his career with 24.5 sacks.

Since he left on his mission, BYU has undergone changes to the defensive staff as well. Former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the coordinator when Port signed with the Bruins. Now, BYU is under the direction of Kelly Poppinga.

Weston Port has been on BYU's radar for many years and he has deep connections to the coaching staff. In fact, it was BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick that made a connection with Port in the early days of his recruitment. Those connections will give BYU a chance to land Port this time around, but the Cougars certainly won't be the only school in the running.