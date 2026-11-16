FPI Predicts BYU vs Kansas, Updates BYU's Chances to Win Out

BYU is firmly on the bubble of the College Football Playoff with two regular season games to go. To keep their postseason aspirations alive, the Cougars need to win out. The ESPN FPI matchup predictor updated its prediction both for BYU vs Kansas and BYU vs Cincinnati. We took those projections and used them to solve for BYU's chances to win out.

FPI gives BYU a 71.0% chance to beat Kansas on the road. Kansas is the only team in the Big 12 that BYU has not beaten since joining the league in 2023. The Cougars are currently favored by a touchdown.

Win probabilities for the final two games of BYU's season | BYU On SI

BYU will be heavily favored in the regular season finale at home against Cincinnati. FPI gives BYU a 63.5% chance to win out and finish the regular season 10-2. BYU has a 33.5% chance to finish the season 9-3 and a 3.1% chance to finish 8-4.

The chances of BYU finishing the regular season unbeaten | BYU On SI

A Three-Team Race in the Big 12

Last weekend was the weekend of separation in the Big 12 title race. Before last week, there were seven teams in contention for the conference championship. Four of those teams (Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arizona) suffered losses and were essentially eliminated from title contention. Texas Tech would have to finish the season 0-2 to open the door for another team in the league.

Utah is, by far, the favorite to win the league since the Utes are nearly a lock to make the Big 12 title game. Texas Tech is in control of its own destiny as well. If the Red Raiders win out, they will play in the conference championship game.

BYU needs to win out to remain in title contention, and one slip up by Texas Tech would send the Cougars to Arlington for a rematch against the Utes.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Per the FPI power ratings, Texas Tech and BYU are essentially the same. Since Texas Tech has a one-game lead in the standings, Tech's chances to win the league are 2x better than BYU's.

Big 12 championship odds with two weeks to play | BYU On SI

Three Big 12 Teams in the CFP Hunt

Even though Tech has better odds to win the Big 12, BYU has better odds to make the College Football Playoff. The reason? BYU has a top five win over Notre Dame. Texas Tech's best wins (Arizona and Houston) suffered losses on Saturday, hurting Tech's CFP resume.

Since the goal is to make the College Football Playoff, you could argue that it would be better for BYU to miss the conference championship game and slide into the playoff with some time off. However, BYU and Texas Tech are two teams competing for the final three spots in the playoff. Depending on how the committee ranks the two teams after last weekend's results, an at-large spot may not be possible unless Tech loses another game.

If Tech is ranked ahead of BYU going into the conference championship game, there is no guarantee that they would drop below BYU in a conference championship game loss.

The chances of each Big 12 playoff contender to reach the College Football Playoff | BYU On SI

However,

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