Halloween Games That Impact BYU's Big 12 and Playoff Hopes

After a spooky outing at UCF last week, the Cougars are looking to bounce back with a Halloween win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. Fortunately for BYU, it controls its own destiny despite losing to UCF last week. Even though BYU controls its destiny, there are plenty of games around the country that will impact BYU's Big 12 and CFP hopes on Halloween.

National games that impact BYU the most on Halloween | BYU On SI

Games Around the Big 12

No. 22 Arizona at no. 13 Texas Tech

Besides the game in Provo, the game that impacts BYU the most is probably the one in Lubbock on Saturday. Arizona could catapult into the top15 with a road win over Texas Tech. BYU's win over Arizona has aged really well, and it has a chance to be one of the two or three strongest wins on BYU's resume by the end of the season. It would help both BYU's Big 12 and CFP hopes if Arizona pulls off the road upset.

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati

Utah is in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 after last week. The Utes take on a dangerous Cincinnati team who just knocked off undefeated Texas Tech. Can Utah survive after an emotional game last week against Houston? For BYU's Big 12 hopes, it's better if Utah suffers a loss. For the CFP at-large picture, it would be best if BYU has a chance to knock off a top 10 Utah team next week.

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Oklahoma State's schedule is setting up nicely to potentially steal a spot in the Big 12 title game. The rest of the league's contenders need the Cowboys to slip up at some point. The first chance to slip up comes on the road at Iowa State.

Games Around the Country

No. 2 Ohio State at USC

No. 2 Ohio State is playing a dangerous game at USC since quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending injury last week. It would help both BYU and the Big 12 if the Trojans pulled off the home upset.

No. 17 Florida vs no. 3 Georgia

Either result in this game will help BYU and the Big 12. A Florida loss would knock it out of at-large contention, and a Georgia loss would put the Bulldogs in the danger zone heading into November.

Auburn at no. 12 Ole Miss

Auburn already helped the Big 12 with an upset win over Georgia. Can it do it again at no. 12 Ole Miss? An Ole Miss loss would really hurt the SEC's playoff prospects and, in turn, help BYU and the Big 12.

Minnesota at no. 4 Indiana

Indiana has survived multiple close calls this year. They are favored by nearly three touchdowns against Minnesota, but an Indiana loss in this spot could free up an at-large playoff spot.

No. 1 Miami at North Carolina

No. 1 Miami has played one of the lightest schedules in the Power Four this season. They rank 60th in strength of schedule. They face a minor road test at North Carolina before they will face a massive test next week at Notre Dame.

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