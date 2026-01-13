How BYU’s Trio of Portal Linemen Shake Up the Two-Deep

On Monday night, BYU signed a trio of offensive line transfers in Washington transfer Paki Finau, Stanford transfer Zak Yamauchi, and Utah State transfer JR Sia. Historically, BYU has been selective in the transfer portal and only adds players that can make an impact right away. We expect all three transfers to push for spots in the two-deep right away.

In this article, we'll forecast the BYU offensive line depth chart in 2026 now that the roster is starting to take shape.

Left Tackle

Andrew Gentry Andrew Williams OR Siosiua Latu-Finau

BYU mas made a habit of moving right tackles over to left tackle. For the purposes of this article, we'll move 2025 starting right tackle Andrew Gentry over to left tackle. Whether it's at left tackle or right tackle, it's safe to pencil in Gentry as a starter in 2026.

Behind Gentry, a trio of underclassmen could compete for the backup tackles jobs. Andrew Williams, Siosiua Latu-Finau, and Ethan Thomason were all true freshmen a season ago. Now, they will compete to be the next in line at tackle.

Left Guard

Paki Finau Bott Mulitalo

We give Washington transfer Paki Finau the edge to start at left guard. Finau was effective in his time at guard for Washington, and we like his chances to start in the season opener next September.

True freshman Bott Mulitalo has the talent to crack the two-deep right away. It's rare for true freshmen to play right away along the offensive line, but Mulitalo will try to overcome the odds.

Center

Bruce Mitchell Sonny Makasini

Bruce Mitchell was an all-conference selection at center in 2025 and you can put his name in sharpie as the 2026 starter. Mitchell was great for BYU last season.

Right Guard

Kyle Sfarcioc Zak Yamauchi

BYU rotated multiple players at the guard spots in 2025 and Kyle Sfarcioc was one of them. Sfarcioc became a starter at the end of the season for BYU, so we give him the edge to start at right guard as a senior. Stanford transfer Zak Yamuachi will push Sfarcioc for the starting spot, and potentially position himself to be the starter in 2027 and beyond.

Right Tackle

JR Sia Ethan Thomason

Utah State transfer JR Sia has starting experience thanks to his 10 starts for the Aggies last season. Sia progressed as the season went on, so we give him the slight edge to win the starting right tackle spot. Sia will be important to follow this offseason. He has three years of eligibility remaining, so he could be a long-term solution at tackle if he wins the job.

Ethan Thomason was a coveted recruit coming out of high school. The Colorado native was a true freshman returned missionary last season. Now that he has had a chance to shake the mission rust, we give him the edge to crack the two-deep.

More BYU Football Coverage