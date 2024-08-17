Kelly Poppinga Says BYU DE Ephraim Asiata is on 'Another Level' Athletically
Ever since he arrived on campus, true freshman Ephraim Asiata has been praised by BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga. Poppinga gave another glowing review of Asiata on Friday, saying Asiata is on "another level" athletically when compared to some of the best to ever do it at BYU: Kyle Van Noy and Fred Warner.
When Poppinga was on Bronco Mendenhall's staff, he was the position coach of Kyle Van Noy and Fred Warner. Poppinga coached both when they were true freshmen at BYU. On a handful of occasions, Poppinga has compared Asiata to Van Noy and Warner, although Poppinga believes Asiata is even more athletic.
"Man he's a special athlete. Even more, a different athlete than [Fred Warner and Kyle Van Noy] in terms of his change of direction and explosiveness. There's even another level with him there that's pretty impressive. We're going to have to find a role for him somehow, some way. He will be a special teams contributor. The kid loves football...the love that he has for the game, that's what fires me up."
Both Warner and Van Noy have gone on to have wildly successful careers in the NFL. The fact that Asiata is drawing comparisons to those two speaks to his ceiling as a college football player.
On Friday, Asiata got some reps with the second-team defense. Athletically speaking, he is one of the best 11 on defense and he looks like a potential solution to BYU's previous pass-rushing woes. Given his inexperience and current weight, however, he will probably be used sparingly in 2024.
Poppinga announced that the top four defensive ends have established themselves: Tyler Batty, Isaiah Bagnah, Logan Lutui, and Bodie Schoonover. Asiata would be the next in line after those top four.