How Good Has Bear Bachmeier Been at BYU Compared to Jake Retzlaff?
When Jake Retzlaff was scheduled to return to BYU for his senior season, BYU was viewed as one of the Big 12 favorites. Then Retzlaff withdrew from BYU and the Cougars were dropped out of the preseason top 25.
When Retzlaff left, the primary question was whether BYU had a quarterback on the roster that could replace his 2024 production. In this article, we'll see how Bear Bachmeier's production through four games has compared to Jake Retzlaff's production in his first four starts in 2024.
First, it's important to remember that Retzlaff had the chance to start four games in 2023. He didn't play well, but it did give him a little bit of experience that fueled his improvement in the 2024 season. Bachmeier has been better in his first four starts than Retzlaff was in his first four starts. However, that wasn't the benchmark for Retzlaff's replacement.
The hope was that BYU would be able to replace Retzlaff's 2024 production.
Has Bachmeier been able to do that? Let's dig into the numbers.
Passing Stats
Through four games in 2024, Jake Retzlaff averaged 248 passing yards per game. Bear Bachmeier is averaging 174 passing yards per game through his first four starts. Retzlaff was more productive than Bachmeier has been on the surface. However, a deeper dive into the numbers suggests the passing production by Bachmeier has been very comparable to Retzlaff's 2024 production.
Against FBS foes, Retzlaff averaged 214 passing yards per game. Bear Bachmeier is averaging 200 passing yards per game on two fewer attempts per game. Retzlaff was throwing for 7.55 yards per attempt against FBS teams. Bachmeier is averaging 7.59 yards per attempt against FBS foes.
Against P4 foes (SMU and Kansas State), Retzlaff averaged 175 passing yards per game. Bachmeier averaged 177 passing yards per game against Stanford and Colorado.
Bear Bachmeier has completed 67.8% of his passes this season. Through four games last year, Retzlaff was completing 62.6% of his passes. Against P4 foes, Bachmeier has completed 66.7% of his passes compared to 61.2% from Jake Retzlaff in 2024.
Taking Care of the Football
Bachmeier has accounted for 10 total touchdowns through four games. Retzlaff had accounted for 9 total touchdowns in his first four games last season. Both quarterbacks accounted for three total touchdowns in their first two games against P4 competition.
The most impressive thing that Bachmeier has done - especially comapred to Jake Retzlaff - is protect the football. Through four games, Bachmeier has accounted for 10 total touchdowns and no turnovers. Against P4 teams, Bachmeier has accounted for three total touchdowns and no turnovers.
Through four games last season, Jake Retzlaff had tallied nine total touchdowns and three total turnovers. Against P4 teams in that stretch, Retzlaff had three total touchdowns and three turnovers.
Retzlaff finished the 2024 season with a turnover-worthy play rate of 4.4%. Bachmeier's turnover-worthy play rate is currently 1.8% which ranks 31st nationally.
Limiting turnovers has been the primary area where Bachmeier has separated himself from Retzlaff.
Running the Football
Against Colorado, Bear Bachmeier's legs were BYU's most consistent offense. Running the football is another area where Bachmeier has separated himself from Retzlaff, at least in terms of the first four games in 2024. Retzlaff's mobility became a key part of BYU's offense later on in the 2024 season.
Through four games, Bachmeier has run for 41 yards per game compared to 26 yards per game from Retzlaff. Against the first P4 teams he faced, Retzlaff was averaging 1.8 yards per carry and 13 rushing yards per game.
Bachmeier has averaged 7.1 yards per carry against P4 foes and 53 yards per game.
Conclusion
By the box score metrics, BYU has absolutely replaced the 2024 production of Jake Retzlaff with Bear Bachmeier, at least through four games. However, Retzlaff really hit a stride in October and played some of his best football. It remains to be seen whether Bachmeier will be able to take a similar step.
So far, Bachmeier is showing signs that he will be able to do that. If he continues to protect the football, you could argue that BYU upgraded at the quarterback position compared to last season.