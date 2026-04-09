Joey McGuire Calls LaVell Edwards Stadium 'Elite'

In an interview on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was asked about new rivalries that have emerged for Texas Tech in the new Big 12. BYU was his first response. McGuire continued, calling the environment at LaVell Edwards Stadium "elite".

"BYU, love playing them. We're 1-2 against them. I don't know if either one of you got the opportunity to play at BYU, but it is elite. Like it is an elite place. It is loud. Their student section is sober, and they are freaking going nuts. Like Kalani's one of my favorite dudes. Like I love Kalani. We've got to hang out because of the Big 12."

Texas Tech has some new rivals emerging 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rY8EBvFMxC — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

In BYU's first season in the Big 12, the Cougars hosted Texas Tech. Joey McGuire was in just his second season as Tech's head coach. The Cougars forced five turnovers that game, including three interceptions from Tech quarterback Jake Strong. BYU took a 24-7 lead into halftime and won the game 27-14.

The two teams met last season in what was the biggest regular season game in the Big 12. Tech dominated BYU in a top 10 matchup that was featured on College GameDay. Tech's defense made life miserable for the BYU offense, and the game was never really competitive. That was BYU's only loss of the regular season, and the nature of the loss knocked BYU out of the College Football Playoff.

The two teams met again just one month later in the Big 12 championship game. Unlike the game in Lubbock, the game was competitive in the first half. In fact, it was a one-score game until late in the third quarter when a string of BYU turnovers turned the game into a blowout. Tech went on to beat BYU 34-7 to win the Big 12 title and advance to the College Football Playoffs.

BYU finished the 2025 season 12-2. The Cougars' two losses came at the hands of the Red Raiders.

Going into 2026, BYU and Tech are the two favorites in the Big 12 according to SP+. While the two teams don't face each other in the Big 12 championship game, they could meet again in the Big 12 championship once again. In fact, if BYU makes it back to Arlington, Tech is the most likely opponent. Tech has one of the more favorable schedules in the league, so their chances to get back to the championship game are very high.