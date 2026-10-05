Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates on BYU Stars LJ Martin, Isaiah Glasker

On Monday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided the first injury updates on BYU stars LJ Martin and Isaiah Glasker. Both Martin and Glasker left the TCU game with injuries and did not return to the game. Per Sitake, both players are "probably doubtful" to play this week against Iowa State.

Without Martin in the lineup, BYU's offense struggled to get anything going against the Horned Frogs. Last year when Martin was injured, BYU relied on Bear Bachmeier's arm to move the offense. Given the rainy conditions, that wasn't really an option against TCU. Bachmeier will need to be better through the air if BYU wants to beat Iowa State on Friday. Fortunately for the offense, the weather is expected to be perfect on Friday.

If Martin is out for the Iowa State game, the hope is he will be ready to return for a potential top 10 matchup against Notre Dame the following week.

Behind Martin, BYU turned to Preston Rex and Journee Tonga. Tonga is a true freshman that joined the program just before Fall Camp. We expect his role to grow substantially if Martin can't play. The Cougars could also turn to fellow true freshman Devaughn Eka who has shown well in limited reps.

Isaiah Glasker is a critical piece for the BYU defense. Fortunately for BYU fans, the linebacker room is probably the deepeest on the roster. Without Glasker, BYU's defense maintained a high level of play thanks to reserves like Jake Clifton and Miles Hall. Assuming Glasker can't go, Clifton and Hall will play a big role for Kelly Poppinga's defense once again.

Additionally, BYU should get some reinforcements at linebacker this week. Siale Esera is expected to return, per defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga on Coordinator's Corner.

Sitake also said BYU starting nickel and punt returner Cannon DeVries is "probable" for Friday night's game against Iowa State. DeVries is a critical piece for the defense, but he may be even more important as the punt returner.

DeVries is reliable and makes good decisions on punts. When backup punt returner Tiger Bachmeier was fielding punts against TCU, he made a few questionable decisions, including allowing one punt to drop right next to his leg. Bachmeier was fortunate the ball didn't ricochet off his leg and give TCU the ball deep in BYU territory.

At this point in the season, the injuries are starting to pile up for the BYU football program. Six starters have missed time and only four games have been played so far. This is BYU's deepest roster in the Big 12 era and the depth is being tested in a major way.

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