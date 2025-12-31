Key BYU Starters That Have More Eligibility in 2026

The transfer portal will open for all college football players later this week. While BYU will look to build on its strong foundation and look to fill some needs in the portal, the BYU staff will also do everything they can to retain their best players.

In this article, we'll look at the BYU starters that have more eligibility remaining and are currently scheduled to come back to BYU in 2026.

Key Starters With More Eligibility on Offense

Bear Bachmeier - QB LJ Martin - RB Parker Kingston - WR Jojo Phillips - WR Kyle Sfarcioc - G (Partial starter) Bruce Mitchell - C Austin Leausa - G Andrew Gentry - RT

BYU could return as many as eight starters on offense in 2026. That will hinge on the decision of BYU star running back LJ Martin. Martin is weighing his NFL options and has not announced his plans for the 2026 season. If BYU gets Martin back for next season, the offense could be positioned to take a big step forward.

Nobody on the roster is more important to retain than standout quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier had one of the best seasons by a true freshman quarterback in college football. BYU can build around Bachmeier for years to come if they keep him in Provo.

In a world where BYU will likely be replacing a defensive coordinator, they might need to lean on the offense more in 2026. With key returning starters on the offensive side, the Cougars would be positioned to do that.

Key Starters With More Eligibility on Defense

Bodie Schoonover - DE Keanu Tanuvasa - NT Isaiah Glasker - LB Siale Esera - LB Tre Alexander - CB Evan Johnson - CB Faletau Satuala - S Raider Damuni - S (Partial starter)

Keanu Tanuvasa and Isaiah Glasker have NFL decisions to make. If BYU is able to get at least one of them back for 2026, it would go a long ways in sustaining success in 2026.

If Jay Hill leaves for Michigan, the key for this group will be retention. Star safety Faletau Satuala has said that Jay Hill was the primary reason he came to BYU. If Hill leaves, there will be no shortage of schools trying to lure Satuala in the portal, Michigan being the most noteworthy.

Most importantly for BYU in 2026 will be the development of young players like Nusi Taumoepeau, Tausili Akana, Jordyn Criss, and Hunter Clegg among others. There is a young, talented core that has the potential to be great down the road.

