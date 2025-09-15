LB Choe Bryant-Strother Removed from BYU Depth Chart, WR Cody Hagen Promoted to Starter
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the road game at East Carolina. Veteran linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother was removed from the depth chart after missing the Stanford game due to injury. When asked about Bryant-Strother, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said he would allow Bryant-Strother to announce his status moving forward. Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier will face his first road test this week at ECU.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Jovesa Damuni
- Preston Rex
No changes to the depth chart at running back. LJ Martin has been awesome in both games this season.
Preston Rex is listed on the depth chart. Rex was not listed in week one while he recovered from an injury.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
After suffering an injury against Stanford, Jojo Phillips has been removed from the depth chart. Cody Hagen has been promoted to the starting lineup in his absence.
Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua have not played this year as they both recover from injury. Frischknecht was dressed and available against Stanford.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister OR Jake Griffin
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
Weylin Lapuaho has been added back to the depth chart and will be available according to Kalani Sitake. Lapuaho has not played this season. When available, he is BYU's starting left guard.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Viliami Po'uha OR Bodie Schoonover
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end. Hunter Clegg was promoted to the backup spot behind Logan Lutui after the Portland State game. Clegg was one of BYU's highest graded players against the Vikings.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Justin Kirkland
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Anisi Purcell
- Ulavai Fetuli
Justin Kirkland practiced with BYU during the bye week according to Kalani Sitake. Getting Kirkland back would be a major boost to BYU's interior depth and would make BYU's run defense even more formidabble than it's already been.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata
- Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford
- Pierson Watson
Choe Bryant-Strother has been removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury.
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
Tre Alexander has been promoted to co-starter on the depth chart after getting the start against Stanford. Alexander played well in his first career start.
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
No changes to the nickel depth chart.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston
- Cody Hagen
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
Tiger Bachmeier is now listed as a co-starter at punt return alongside Parker Kingston.