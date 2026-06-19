LJ Martin Thought His 2025 Season Was Over. Then He Won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Towards the end of the first quarter against Iowa State, BYU star running back LJ Martin took a hard hit to his left shoulder. Martin left the game and did not return. The broadcast showed an emotional Martin on the sideline in a sling.

"Honestly, initially I thought that was pretty much it [for the season], so I was pretty down about it," Martin told BYU On SI at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "I remember the first time I had dislocated my shoulder, I was stuck in a sling like forever."

When Martin was evaluated by the doctors, he received some good news: he could play through the injury.

"Then, I was told I could possibly play the next game at Texas Tech, so I was like, 'Then I'm definitely not hurt no more,'" Martin said.

Martin began rehabbing immediately and he took the sling off. "I remember just going to the training [room] that next day and I was moving my shoulder...this time I was like, 'Yeah, if I'm done with the sling...I'm not hurt. I'm not going to let this stop me."

After a bye week, Martin started BYU's next game at Texas Tech. On his first run of the game, Martin took another hard hit to the same shoulder.

"I feel like that Texas Tech game I was still a little bit timid," Martin said. "I felt like I was still out there playing well, but I would say that TCU game and Cincinnati game that's really when I got my confidence back.

Martin got only 10 carries against the Red Raiders in the first matchup. After losing to Texas Tech in early November, BYU still controlled its destiny to the Big 12 championship game.

Martin's full workload resumed the following week in BYU's dominant win over TCU. Against TCU, Martin had 122 total yards and a touchdown.

The next week, BYU was looking to secure its spot in the Big 12 championship with a road win over Cincinnati. Cincinnati was playing its first home game under the lights in years. In front of a sellout Cincinnati crowd, Martin carried the BYU offense to a gritty road victory.

Martin had 266 yards of total offense, including a career high 222 rushing yards. On the final drive of the game, BYU led 20-14 with over four minutes remaining. Cincinnati knew Martin was going to get the ball, but they couldn't stop him.

On that final drive, Martin had 7 carries for 65 yards, including a game-sealing 33-yard touchdown run. Martin's 266 total yards was one of the best individual performances of BYU's 2025 season.

Martin remained in the lineup through the Big 12 championship game. After the season, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Once BYU was left out of the College Football Playoff, Martin shut down his season and began his full injury recovery.

During Spring Camp, Martin was a partial participant. He is expected to be fully healthy for Fall Camp.

Martin will be the focal point of BYU's offensive attack once again in 2026. He also has a chance to become the program's all-time leading rusher. Martin has gotten better and better each year at BYU. It remains to be seen if he can top his award-winning 2025 performance.

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