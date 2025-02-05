Local Safety Landan Goff Signs with the BYU Football Program
Lone Peak standout Landan Goff is officially a BYU Cougar. Goff signed with BYU on Wednesday after committing in January.
Goff is coming off a fantastic senior season where he tallied 64 tackles, 7 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 15 pass breakups, and 2 kickoff return touchdowns. He led Lone Peak to the 6A State Championship game where the Knights came up just short against Corner Canyon 30-27.
Besides growing up just down the road from BYU, Goff has another connection to the BYU athletic department. His older sister Lexi runs the 800 meter for the women's track team at BYU.
Goff first got in contact with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill back in 2023. The two kept in touch through Goff's standout senior season. After months getting to know Goff and his family in a thorough evaluation process, BYU offered him a full-ride scholarship.
On his official visit, Goff got to know BYU defensive backs Mory Bamba, Faletau Satuala, Matthias Leach, and Preston Rex. "They were awesome, although I did kick their butts at go-carts," he quipped in an earlier interview with BYU On SI.
Listed at 6'2 and 185 pounds, Goff runs a 10.9 100M. He fits the mold of BYU safeties that have played for Jay Hill in his first two seasons in Provo. The BYU coaching staff likes the size, length, and speed that he will bring to the BYU defensive backfield. His size and speed allows him to be versatile in coverage. He could also impact the game as a kick returner.
Goff will suit up for BYU in 2027 after he returns home from his mission.