Michigan Transfer Andrew Gentry Reportedly Set to Transfer to BYU
On Tuesday, Michigan transfer and former four-star prospect Andrew Gentry committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program according to a report from CBS Sports. Gentry is an offensive tackle that emerged as a starter for the Michigan offensive line in 2024 before an injury ended his season. He will have two years of eligiblity remaining at BYU.
Among offensive lineman that played 100 or more snaps for Michigan in 2024, Gentry had the highest pass-blocking grade. Gentry got his first career start for Michigan against Illinois in 2024. He started the following week against Michigan State when he suffered a foot injury that ended his season.
When he was healthy, he was very effective. Gentry did not allow a single quarterback pressure in 2024.
The addition of Gentry is one of the most important transfer portal additions for BYU in 2024. Offensive tackle is a position of need - the Cougars are set to lose 2024 starters Brayden Keim and Caleb Etienne to graduation (although a recent NCAA waiver just granted Etienne an additional year of eligibility, should he choose to use it). As long as the injury he suffered in 2024 allows, Gentry could compete for a starting tackle spot right away.
Gentry has been a priority BYU target dating all the way back to the class of 2020. The Colorado native was BYU's top target in that class. Gentry is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his brother was on BYU's roster at the time.
Gentry took an official visit to BYU, but opted to sign with Bronco Mendenhall when he was at Virginia. While Gentry was on his mission, Mendenhall stepped down at Virginia and Gentry enrolled at Michigan when he returned home. He was a reserve offensive lineman in 2023 when Michigan won the national title.
For BYU, the third time was a charm in the recruitment of Andrew Gentry. This time around, BYU could pitch P4 inclusion, upgraded nutrition and conditioning programs, and a 10 win season in 2024. That was enough to get Gentry to Provo.