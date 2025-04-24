New Mexico State Transfer Ethan Wood Commits to BYU Football
BYU has secured its first commitment of the 2025 Spring transfer cycle. On Wednesday, New Mexico State transfer Ethan Wood committed to BYU. Wood, a tight end, spent just one season at New Mexico State after transferring from Snow College.
Wood committed to BYU after visiting BYU's campus this week.
The Heber City, Utah native will return to his home state and play for BYU. In 2024, Wood did not appear in any games for New Mexico State last season as he was a year removed from an ACL injury. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Wood has great size at 6'5 and 255 pounds. In five games at Snow College in 2023, Wood tallied 13 receptions for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Wood adds depth to a BYU tight end room that lacks some experience. Behind transfer tight end Carsen Ryan, BYU doesn't have any tight ends with more than a handful of career starts.
Wood was not the only tight end that visited this week. BYU also hosted New Mexico transfer Keayen Need. It's clear that BYU identified the tight end position as a position of need after Spring camp.