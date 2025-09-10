NFL Scouts Reportedly 'Keeping An Eye' on BYU QB Bear Bachmeier
BYU is 2-0 with true freshman signal caller Bear Bachmeier. In the first three halves of his college football career, Bachmeier has thrown for 272 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and he has also run for three touchdowns.
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick clearly had Bachmeier taking baby steps in the first two games. Roderick has slowly given him more and more opportunities to throw the football downfield. In very limited reps, Bachmeier has already caught the attention of NFL Scouts according to ESPN's Pete Sousa.
Sousa, a play-by-play announcer for ESPN, said that he talked with NFL scouts about Bachmeier over the weekend. His comments on Bachmeier begin at the 5:40 mark of this video.
"I talked to a couple of [NFL scouts] this weekend," Sousa said. "I talked to them about three quarterbacks. I talked to them about Sawyer [Robertson], I talked to them about Sam Levitt, and I talked to him about Bear Bachmeier. First of all, the Bear Bachmeier stuff, what I'm hearing from people around pro football is, ok, we're keeping an eye on this dude. I mean, obviously, you don't wanna say it's premature because they're always keeping an eye on people."
Sousa pointed to Bachmeier's ability to digest the BYU playbook and win the starting job as a true freshman. "The kid is 19 years old," Sousa said. "He devoured that BYU offensive playbook, which is by no means a simple deal, right? It it's just not...that in itself tells you so much about this guy that he earned that starting job in camp against two very experienced division one quarterbacks, right?"
Sousa also mentioend Bachmeier's poise and measurables as something that has attracted NFL scouts. "He has shown poise, right? He has made the smart throws. He stays in the pocket. He doesn't leave early. This is what I was told. And his poise and his mechanics, and his moxie, and his size, his measurables, his great arm strength, they are really catching the eyes of NFL scouts."
Bachmeier is clearly a true freshman with a lot of room to grow, but he has shown flashes of his potential in his first two starts. His potential has, according to Sousa, caught the attention of NFL personnel. Bachmeier and BYU will be back in action next weekend when the Cougars take on ECU.