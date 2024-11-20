No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State is The Most Expensive Ticket in College Football
On Saturday, no. 14 BYU hits the road to take on no. 21 Arizona State in a potential conference title elimination game. The Cougars and the Sun Devils, both of which were picked near the bottom of the Big 12, are now playing a late November game with potential College Football Playoff implications. That's a sentence we didn't expect to type back in August.
BYU-Arizona State is one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Turns out, it's also the most expensive ticket of the college football weekend. As of Tuesday evening, the game has officially sold out. On the secondary market (Seatgeek), the cheapest ticket to get in the door is $259. That's more than $100 more expensive than the second most expensive game this weekend.
No. 2 Ohio State vs no. 5 Indiana is the headline game of the weekend. The cheapest ticket to get you in the door of that game is $90.
The most expensive game in the ACC this weekend is a rivalry game between Stanford and Cal. It's $124 to get in the door of that game.
Another ranked matchup this weekend is no. 6 Notre Dame and no. 19 Navy. That game will be played in the Bronx, and the cheapest ticket is $111.
The most expensive game in the Big Ten is USC at UCLA, another rivalry game. To get in the door for that game is $143 minimum.
Kentucky at Texas is the most expensive game in the SEC this weekend at $76 to get in the gates.
Why is BYU at Arizona State so expensive? First and foremost, the winner of this game will have the inside track to the Big 12 championship game. With the new 12-team playoff, that means this game could be a College Football Playoff elimination game.
Second, there are a lot of BYU fans in the area. The Phoenix area is home to thousands of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It's safe to expect thousands of BYU fans in attendance.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham asked Arizona State fans that have tickets to only sell their tickets to Arizona State fans.
"If you're an ASU fan and you have tickets, make sure they go to ASU fans. There's a lot of BYU fans in the valley. Let's make sure if you're an ASU fan, and you own a ticket, and you are selling it or giving it away, make them show you an ASU hat or ASU shirt. Show something ASU in order to get that ticket because I think it is one of the most expensive tickets in college football right now."