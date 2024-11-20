Kenny Dillingham's message to ASU fans ahead of the Sun Devils ranked showdown against No. 14 BYU:



"If you have tickets and you're an ASU fan, make sure they go to ASU fans. There's a lot of BYU fans in the Valley. Let's make sure if you're an ASU fan, and you own a ticket, and… pic.twitter.com/XFGZjVYfUh