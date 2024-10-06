No. 14 BYU to Host FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF Show for Arizona Game
On Sunday, FOX announced that its weekly college football show, BIG NOON KICKOFF, will travel to Provo for no. 14 BYU vs Arizona. This will be the first time BYU has hosted BIG NOON KICKOFF. The game is set to kickoff at 2 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on FOX.
The Cougars and the Wildcats will be one of the best, if not the best, matchups in the conference that weekend and the television window reflects that. Since BYU-Arizona will be broadcast on FOX, it was a candidate to host the FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF show.
BIG NOON KICKOFF, the FOX equivalent of ESPN's College GameDay, travels to the location of one of its FOX matchups every week. FOX will broadcast three games on October 12th, therefore, there were three candidates to host the show:
- Washington at Iowa
- Arizona at BYU
- Iowa State at West Virginia
On most weeks, the BIG NOON KICKOFF show will travel to the location of the 10 AM Mountain Time game. In this scenario, that would have been the Big Ten game. On occasion, the show will travel to the site of either the afternoon or the evening game.
Even though Arizona lost to Texas Tech, BYU-Arizona could have potential conference title implications. FOX is taking the opportunity to travel to a new site and feature one of the games on its network that day.
The last time BYU hosted a college football show of this magnitude was back in 2009 when BYU hosted TCU.