No. 22 BYU Football Will Wear All White Uniforms Against Baylor

Casey Lundquist

Nov 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Aidan Robbins (3) runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
On Saturday morning, the BYU football program will look to remain undefeated on the road at Baylor. The Cougars will be facing a motivated Baylor team who is looking for a signature win following a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Colorado last week.

When the Cougars take the field in Waco, they will be wearing all white uniforms with royal trim. The last time BYU wore this uniform combination was in 2023 in a road loss at West Virginia. That game against the Mountaineers was the first start for now BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU plans to wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

