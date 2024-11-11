No. 7 BYU Releases the Depth Chart for Rivalry Game vs Kansas
The Cougars are 9-0 and coming off a win over rival Utah. The next test of the 2024 season comes by way of a Kansas team that has found some momentum over the last few weeks. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Kansas. There were some minor changes to the depth chart for the Kansas compared to Utah. Most notably, center Connor Pay is back on the depth chart. Below is the complete depth chart.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine OR Pokai Haunga
BYU still lists six starters at running back. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati will play the most until proven otherwise.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion OR Jojo Phillips
- Darius Lassiter
- Cody Hagen
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay OR Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Austin Leausa OR Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Isaiah Jatta
- Austin Leausa
Connor Pay is back on the depth chart and listed as a starter for the Kansas game. Getting Pay back would be a major boost to the BYU offense.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Siale Esera OR Sione Moa
- Isaiah Glasker
- Aisea Moa OR Choe Bryant-Strother
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback.
Strong Safety
- Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni OR Micah Harper
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Jakob Robinson
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.