No. 9 BYU vs Utah Will Feature Color on Color Uniform Matchup
On Tuesday, the University of Utah announced that it will wear all red throwback uniforms against BYU. The Utes' uniforms will feature all red with white accents and the double "U" logo as the primary logo.
On the opposite sideline, BYU will wear its "royal rush" uniforms. This will be the first time BYU has worn this combination against Utah and the first time BYU has worn this exact combination since 2023 against Cincinnati.
2024 Uniform Combinations
BYU will wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.
Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms
BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.
Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms
BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.
Baylor - All white with royal trim
For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.
Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms
For the first time this season, BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.
Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms
BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.
UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets
BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.