Cougs Daily

No. 9 BYU vs Utah Will Feature Color on Color Uniform Matchup

Casey Lundquist

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Logan Lutui (59) congratulates Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) on a defensive stop in the first quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Logan Lutui (59) congratulates Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) on a defensive stop in the first quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Tuesday, the University of Utah announced that it will wear all red throwback uniforms against BYU. The Utes' uniforms will feature all red with white accents and the double "U" logo as the primary logo.

On the opposite sideline, BYU will wear its "royal rush" uniforms. This will be the first time BYU has worn this combination against Utah and the first time BYU has worn this exact combination since 2023 against Cincinnati.

BYU Football Chase Roberts
Sep 29, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs past Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Jordan Young (1) for a second half touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU will wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois
BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU running back Enoch Nawahine scores a touchdown against SMU
BYU running back Enoch Nawahine scores a touchdown against SMU / BYU Photo

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming
Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming / BYU Photo

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU safety Tommy Prassas returns a fumble for a touchdown against No. 13 Kansas State
BYU safety Tommy Prassas returns a fumble for a touchdown against No. 13 Kansas State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

Baylor - All white with royal trim

BYU safety Crew Wakley seals the game with an interception against Baylor
BYU safety Crew Wakley seals the game with an interception against Baylor / BYU Photo

For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.

Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms

BYU linebacker Aisea Moa against Arizona
BYU linebacker Aisea Moa against Arizona / BYU Photo

For the first time this season, BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.

Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms

LJ Martin and Marque Collins Take the Field against Oklahoma State
LJ Martin and Marque Collins Take the Field against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.

UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets

BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF
BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football