One Year Later, How a Late Stanford Coaching Change Boosted BYU's Future

On Monday evening, BYU true sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier looked like a veteran as he led BYU's offense down the field for multiple scoring drives. Bachmeier is in the middle of his first Spring Camp at BYU and trying to take advantage of something he didn't have last year: a full offseason in Provo. This time last year, Bachmeier was competing for the starting quarterback job at Stanford.

One year and one day ago, Stanford fired head coach Troy Taylor for allegedly mistreating his staff. Taylor's firing created a ripple effect that, now with one year of hindsight, changed the trajectory of the program for the better.

Taylor's firing prompted Bachmeier to enter the transfer portal last April. Bachmeier was a priority BYU target in high school, so BYU's offensive staff moved quickly to get Bachmeier on campus for a visit when he entered the portal.

Bachmeier committed to BYU after his visit. At the time, Bachmeier was brought in to be the backup to Jake Retzlaff in 2025 and take over the starting job in 2026. Then, Retzlaff was named in a civil lawsuit that led to his transferring away from BYU in July.

Bachmeier went on to win the starting job in Fall Camp, lead BYU to 12 wins, and win the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award. Without coaching turnover at Stanford, BYU wouldn't have found its quarterback of the future.

It wasn't only Bear that BYU added from Stanford, either. The Cougars also benefitted on the defensive side of the ball.

Four-star recruit Nusi Taumoepeau signed with Stanford before Troy Taylor was fired. After Taylor's firing, Taumoepeau asked to be released from his letter of intent at Stanford.

Taumoepeau committed to BYU and got playing time as a true freshman in 2025. After recovering from an injury, Taumoepeau grew into an important role as the season progressed. He eventually made his first start in the bowl game against Georgia Tech and was an impact performer.

We believe Taumoepeau will be a starter for Kelly Poppinga's defense in 2026. Taumoepeau has the chance to be BYU's best pass rusher in 2026. You could make the case that Bear Bachmeier and Nusi Taumoepeau are two of BYU's best and most important players, and neither of them were originally scheduled to come to BYU.

Taumoepeau told BYU On SI that "divine intervention" led him to Provo.

"I just thank God for getting me through it," Taumoepeau told BYU On SI in an exclusive interview. "I think it was a lot of divine intervention in it. I just thank God and I'm in a wonderful place now at BYU...the support I get here and the love, you know, it is second to none. I just love being here and I love going to work with these guys, the coaches and to be able to represent BYU is an honor. So [the process of flipping to BYU] that was much needed in my life and so uh I'm just glad I'm here.

In the transfer portal era, you never know which players are going to be available and when. BYU's coaching staff capitalized on an opportunity last year that changed the trajectory of the program.